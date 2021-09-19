13 of Kate Winslet's Best Performances That We'll Never Let Go

Kate Winslet can do it all. From her dramas to her comedies, the 45-year-old actress has proven time and time again there's no limit to what she can do. Just look at her trophy shelf! Winslet has four Golden Globes, four BAFTA Awards, three SAG Awards, an Oscar and even a Grammy. Her talents also extend to the small screen. Winslet already won an Emmy for her performance as the titular character in HBO's Mildred Pierce, and she's hoping to add to her collection. The star is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as detective Mare Sheehan in Mare of Easttown. The HBO Max drama, which Winslet also executive produced, is nominated in 15 other...