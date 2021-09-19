CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

13 of Kate Winslet's Best Performances That We'll Never Let Go

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Winslet can do it all. From her dramas to her comedies, the 45-year-old actress has proven time and time again there's no limit to what she can do. Just look at her trophy shelf! Winslet has four Golden Globes, four BAFTA Awards, three SAG Awards, an Oscar and even a Grammy. Her talents also extend to the small screen. Winslet already won an Emmy for her performance as the titular character in HBO's Mildred Pierce, and she's hoping to add to her collection. The star is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as detective Mare Sheehan in Mare of Easttown. The HBO Max drama, which Winslet also executive produced, is nominated in 15 other...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Kate Winslet Wins Best Limited Series Actress for Playing “Imperfect, Flawed Mother” in ‘Mare of Easttown’

Kate Winslet took home the award for lead actress in a limited series, anthology or TV movie during Sunday night’s 2021 Emmy Awards. The actress beat out other nominees Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha), Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit). When accepting the award, Winslet was quick to honor her fellow nominees, noting that the time calls for “women having each other’s backs. … I support you. I salute you. I am proud of all of you.” Winslet described Mare of Easttown as a “cultural moment” that “brought people together” and “gave people something to talk about other than...
MOVIES
codelist.biz

It was awful: Kate Winslet: Titanic fame had a downside – entertainment

The fame that Kate Winslet gained through “Titanic” also had some negative sides with it. The British press in particular was not particularly nice to her. Through her role as Rose DeWitt Bukater in “Titanic”, Kate Winslet (45) became world famous in one fell swoop alongside Leonardo DiCaprio (46). But the sudden fame also had its downsides. As the actress now revealed, she felt particularly “bullied” by the British press.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Anya Taylor-Joy closes the gap on Kate Winslet after ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ dominates Creative Arts Emmys

What a difference two days makes. Anya Taylor-Joy has surged up our Best Limited/TV Movie Actress odds after “The Queen’s Gambit” cleaned up big time at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend. Taylor-Joy is still in second place behind “Mare of Easttown” star Kate Winslet, but she has narrowed the gap at 18/5 odds to 69/20. Will she overtake Winslet before Sunday ceremony? If she does, then she’ll be back to where she started this season as the heavy favorite following her wins at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards. “The Queen’s Gambit” took home...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Winslet
HuffingtonPost

Kate Winslet Wins Emmy For HBO's 'Mare Of Easttown'

“Mare of Easttown” star Kate Winslet won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at Sunday night’s ceremony. Winslet thanked her fellow nominees “in this decade that has to be about women having each other’s backs,” she said. “I salute you. I support you. I’m proud of you.”
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Kate Winslet's Emmy Acceptance Speech Was For Flawed Moms Everywhere

By the time Kate Winslet took to the stage to accept her Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series, the rest of her Mare of Easttown cast had already been effusive in their praise of her. As an actor, as a friend, as, in the words of Evan Peters, “Kate Winslet for being Kate Winslet.” So when it was her turn to give a speech, the stakes were high. And Winslet’s acceptance speech delivered. For women, for actors, and most especially for mothers everywhere. Imperfect and trying as we all are.
CELEBRITIES
hawaiitelegraph.com

Kate Winslet wins second Emmy of her career

Los Angeles (California) [US], September 20 (ANI): British actor Kate Winslet has just won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie' for HBO's popular show 'Mare of Easttown'. This is Winslet's second Emmy award. She had earlier won the Primetime Emmy Award for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Golden Globes#Sag Awards#Hbo
Deadline

‘Mare Of Easttown’s Evan Peters Wins First Emmy, For Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series; Thanks “Kate Winslet For Being Kate Winslet”

Evan Peters earned his first Emmy Award tonight in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for his role as Detective Colin Zabel in Mare of Easttown. It marked the HBO series’ second win tonight, following Julianne Nicholson’s win for Supporting Actress. Peters’ momentum...
MOVIES
crossroadstoday.com

Kate Winslet and Ewan McGregor take Limited Series Emmys

Kate Winslet “saluted” her fellow nominees as she took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie on Sunday (19.09.21). The 45-year-old actress was visibly stunned to learn she’d taken the accolade for ‘Mare of Easttown’ ahead of Michaela Coel (‘I May Destroy You’), Cynthia Erivo (‘Genius: Aretha’), Elizabeth Olsen (‘WandaVision’), and Anya Taylor-Joy (‘The Queen’s Gambit’) and kicked off her speech by praising their work.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Kate Winslet and Husband Edward Abel Smith (a.k.a. Ned Rocknroll)’s Relationship Timeline

Kate Winslet is confident she found The One in husband Edward Abel Smith, formerly known as Ned Rocknroll. The Oscar winner was previously married Jim Threapleton from 1998 to 2001, welcoming daughter Mia in 2000. Following their split, she met director Sam Mendes and they wed in 2003. That same year, she gave birth to their son, Joe. The duo announced their separation in 2010 and finalized their divorce in 2011.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kate Winslet, Billy Porter and all the best Emmys red carpet looks

Emma Corrin was among the stars walking the red carpet for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards and described her distinctive look as “crucible realness”.The British actress was a nominee on the night for her role in The Crown and attended an event in London.The main ceremony took place in Los Angeles but travel restrictions prevented some stars from crossing the Atlantic.The 25-year-old wore a pale bonnet, matching strapless gown and opera gloves, finishing the look with pointed black fingernails.Anya Taylor-Joy star of Netflix chess drama The Queen’s Gambit, brought some sunshine to the carpet.The 25-year-old actress wore a pastel...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Kate Winslet's Utterly Delightful Emmys Speech Will Make You Love Her Even More

And the award goes to... On Sunday, Sept. 19, Kate Winslet scored a major victory at the 2021 Emmys and even received a standing ovation for it. The legendary star, who played Mare in HBO's Mare of Easttown, took home the award for Lead Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie. As soon as she graced the stage, Kate couldn't believe the news, fanning herself and saying, "Mom, mom, they're standing up. Oh my god! Thank you so much." "Ok. Right, Ok, breathe. Ok," the actress said, as she adorably composed herself. "I just want to acknowledge my fellow nominees...in this decade that has to be about women having each other's backs. I...
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Emmy Awards: Kate Winslet shines and “The Crown” is crowned

Not only Kate Winslet is crowned with the television award. Smiling faces at this year’s Emmy Awards! Kate Winslet won her second prize. But the hit series “The Crown” caused a sensation. The 73rd Prime Time Emmys ceremony took place on Monday night in Los Angeles. The series “The Crown”,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy