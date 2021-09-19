CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

From Steve Carell to Sandra Oh: 25 Stars You'll Be Shocked to Find Out Have Never Won an Emmy Award

imdb.com
 5 days ago

Lauren Graham and Connie Britton might have played two of the most memorable moms on television, but neither has earned an Emmy Award. And while you might think of Game of Thrones, This is Us and Friends as some of the biggest TV shows in recent memory, you'd be surprised to learn which of their leads haven't been honored with an Emmy Award, either. Take the HBO drama, for example: Peter Dinklage won an astounding four times for playing Tyrion Lannister, but Kit Harington went home empty handed not once but twice. Ahead of the 2021 Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 19, we took an in-depth look at which of the greatest screen titans haven't yet...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailytitan.com

Recap of the star-studded Emmy Awards

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards returned on Sunday with a packed room of televisions’ biggest stars. The evening featured an all-star cast of presenters, some unexpected winners and beautiful tributes to those who have blessed television screens nationwide. The show kicked off with a television-inspired rap rendition of Biz Markie’s...
CELEBRITIES
kisswtlz.com

Highlights From the 2021 Emmy Awards

The 2021 Emmy Awards took place Sunday. Cedric the Entertainer hosted the show. Check out his opening number:. Shows up for awards include: “Ted Lasso,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Boys,” “I May Destroy You,” “The Crown,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” and “Bridgerton.” Presenters included Taraji P Henson, Gayle King, Angela Bassett, Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling, Dan Levy, LL Cool J, Dolly Parton, and Seth Rogan. Here’s a rundown of the big winners!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Lauren Graham
Person
Sandra Oh
Person
Peter Dinklage
Person
Connie Britton
Person
Kit Harington
toofab.com

13 Major Emmys Moments from the Past 15 Years You May Have Forgotten About

See who crawled on stage, who broke a major record and who was just happy they didn't fall "ass over tit" as they collected their trophy. This weekend, the Emmys will celebrate the very best of television and entertainment from the past year. With all of TV's biggest stars in one room, there's sure to be some memorable moments — from hilarious skits and monologues to touching acceptance speeches. And with over 70 years of Emmys history, the annual ceremony has provided us with iconic memories for decades.
CELEBRITIES
Marin Independent Journal

Say what!? These standout TV shows never won an Emmy

During Sunday night’s Emmy Awards telecast (5 p.m PT; 8 p.m. ET, CBS), TV bigwigs will pat each other on the back, toot their own horns and hand out a lot of shiny trophies. Those gold statuettes are supposed to celebrate television’s best and brightest — the pinnacle of what the medium has to offer.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

10 major moments you might have missed at Emmy Awards 2021

Emmy Griffiths Did you miss the Emmy Awards? See some of the best moments of the glamorous night. After a virtual awards ceremony in 2020, the glitz and glamour of the Emmy Awards were returned to its full glory on Sunday night’s show - though of course scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although it was slightly smaller than usual, there were still some hilarious, emotional and thought-provoking moments throughout television’s most important night. Find out what went down here…
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Emmys 2021: 5 Things You May Have Missed From the Celebration

The 2021 Emmys were a night filled with memorable moments as TV’s biggest night returned for a mostly in-person celebration after last year’s virtual ceremony. As stars came back to the red carpet and spotlight, fan-favorite shows such as Ted Lasso, The Crown, and Mare of Easttown took home top honors. But despite the somewhat return to normalcy, it was the less normal moments or details that stood out.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Award#Emmys#Titans#Hbo
Variety

Jean Smart Wins Lead Actress in a Comedy Emmy for ‘Hacks,’ Her Fourth Overall

The Jeanaissance is alive and well. She may not like the term to describe her latest career peak, but there’s no denying that legendary actress Jean Smart is on a roll, having won her fourth Emmy Award on Sunday night. Smart was named outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her critically acclaimed role as stand-up Deborah Vance in HBO Max’s “Hacks.” This is her first lead acting win following victories in the supporting comedy actress (for “Samantha Who?”) and guest comedy actress (for “Frasier”) categories. She was also nominated last year for supporting actress in a limited series or...
MOVIES
Variety

Robert De Niro Introduces Premiere of ‘Sopranos’ Movie ‘Many Saints of Newark’: ‘I Have a Certain Fondness for Prequels to Gangster Stories’

“I’m not coming back to ‘The Sopranos,’” Aida Turtorro, the two-time Emmy nominee for her role as Janice Soprano in the iconic HBO series, said Wednesday on the red carpet for the show’s long-awaited prequel movie, “The Many Saints of Newark.” “The truth is,” she said, “I’m not sure I ever left.” Inside the film’s world premiere—where the Beacon Theatre in New York City overflowed with guests, including Edie Falco, Steve Buscemi, Steven Van Zandt and cast members Michael Gandolfini, Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Vera Farmiga, Corey Stoll and Ray Liotta — Robert De Niro took the stage. “‘The Sopranos’...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

The Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards

The lines between the small and big screens have never been blurrier, so it makes sense that the red carpet at the Emmys was filled with cinematic fashion. Television’s biggest night brought out the neon shades, feathered hemlines, and mile-long trains. It doesn’t take much to get performers to dress up, but their vision for the Emmys was especially vibrant. The two step and repeats—one in Los Angeles, the other in London—also allowed for contrasting perspectives.
BEAUTY & FASHION
/Film

The Biggest Surprises And Shocks From The 2021 Emmy Awards

Last night's ceremony was the least-surprising Emmy Awards in quite some time. Of course "The Crown" swept the drama awards. Of course "Ted Lasso" (mostly) swept the comedy awards. Of course popular, hip genre shows like "The Mandalorian" and "WandaVision" didn't make a dent in the major categories. The running joke among TV fans online was that voters clearly only watched a handful of (the whitest) shows before voting.
ENTERTAINMENT
emerson.edu

Which Emersonians Won Emmy Awards?

It was a good night for Emerson alumni. Randy Barbato ’82, as executive producer of World of Wonder’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, won his fourth primetime Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19. Barbato has been nominated in the category every year since...
BOSTON, MA
Ok Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Arrivals (Photos)

This year’s Emmy Awards mark the return to an in-person ceremony for the star-studded event, making walking the red carpet all the more special for the nominees and other Hollywood guests. Accordingly, television stars arrived to L.A. Live’s Event Deck dressed to the nines, donning gorgeous gowns and dapper tuxes....
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy