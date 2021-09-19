How to Watch the 2021 Emmy Awards

Pearl Mackie, best known for her role as Doctor Who companion Bill Potts, is set to star in the upcoming four-part miniseries reimagining of Henry Fielding’s classic novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling. Originally published in 1749, the story follows the complicated and scandalous journey of the titular Tom Jones and his attempt to find real love. Gwyneth Hughes (Vanity Fair) will write the new TV adaptation, with Georgia Parris (Mari) serving as director and Benjamin Greenacre (Fortitude) producing. Mackie joins the previously announced Solly McLeod (The Rising), who stars as the eponymous hero Tom, and Sophie Wilde (You Don’t Know Me), who portrays the heroine Sophia Western. Mackie will play Sophia’s best friend. The project is a collaboration between Mammoth Screen (the production company behind Poldark), British broadcaster ITV, and PBS’ Masterpiece, the former home of ITV’s popular period drama Downton Abbey. It is expected.
