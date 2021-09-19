How to Watch the 2021 Emmy Awards

A new documentary about Britney Spears that includes bombshell allegations is set to premiere on Friday night on FX and Hulu. Controlling Britney Spears is the follow-up from the team behind Framing Britney Spears, the Emmy-nominated New York Times Presents documentary that explored the singer’s conservatorship battle. The latest offering is said to feature explosive new allegations from whistleblowers who were among those in the inner circle. It will debut simultaneously tonight at 10:00 Pm Et on FX and Hulu. The previous doc focused on the media frenzy and court battles relating to the conservatorship, including a confidential report obtained by The Times where Spears claimed that her conservatorship had become “an oppressive and controlling tool against her.” This follow-up will show how the conservatorship controlled the “Toxic” hitmaker’s life, revealing an intense surveillance apparatus that monitored every move she made. Samantha Stark returns as director, with Liz Day.

MOVIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO