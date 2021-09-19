Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/19: Nothing is Worse than a Really Stern Warning

The weather looks great, the line of cars at the muni lot is amazing, and we’re ready for the 2021 Browns to make their home debut. Personally, I have to hustle and get this Newswire out to anxiously waiting (snicker) world. Well, for both of you who read it, anyway. Then, I’m off to Old River Tap and Social to go be Twitch-boy there as we start broadcasting at Noon and then again right after the game.