CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/19: Nothing is Worse than a Really Stern Warning

By Barry McBride
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather looks great, the line of cars at the muni lot is amazing, and we’re ready for the 2021 Browns to make their home debut. Personally, I have to hustle and get this Newswire out to anxiously waiting (snicker) world. Well, for both of you who read it, anyway. Then, I’m off to Old River Tap and Social to go be Twitch-boy there as we start broadcasting at Noon and then again right after the game.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
hot969boston.com

Cam Newton Announces Future Plans

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Stern#American Football#Cleveland Browns News#Chiefs
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Make Official Decision On TY Hilton

Immediately after landing quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade, it seemed like the Indianapolis Colts were poised for another playoff run. Unfortunately, health hasn’t been on the team’s side. Both Wentz and star guard Quenton Nelson suffered foot injuries that threatened to cost them up to 12 weeks. Thankfully, both...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
The Spun

MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

FIVE BOLD TRADE PREDICTIONS | Odell Beckham Jr to the Cardinals?

NFL teams are expected to make their final cut on August 31st. It will be interesting to see who is all cut, because there are some really solid players that could be cap casualties. I wanted to put together a piece on predicting a few trades that happen before the August 31st cut down date. Let’s get to work.
NFL
NBC Sports

With Colts down 27-24, Jacob Eason comes in for injured Carson Wentz

The Rams have taken a 27-24 lead with just over two minutes left ini the fourth quarter. But now the Colts don’t have their starting quarterback. Carson Wentz limped off the field after he was hit by defensive tackle Aaron Donald on third-and-5 from the Los Angeles 17. Donald twisted Wentz around and it looked like the quarterback rolled his ankle on replay. Wentz had his ankle re-taped while backup Jacob Eason warmed up on the sideline.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy