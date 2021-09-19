ProCanes Week One Highlights and NFL Week Two Preview

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — If you happened to be scanning through Twitter or watching RedZone on Sunday afternoon, you might have confusedly believed that you had accidentally stumbled into a viewing party for a slasher film. Bodies were dropping left and right — including some main characters. Tua Tagovailoa left on a cart. Baker Mayfield was in the blue tent. Andy Dalton came up lame. Carson Wentz managed to injure both of his ankles. (What?) Tyrod Taylor pulled his hamstring. Outside of the QB position, guys like T.J. Watt, Jarvis Landry and Bradley Chubb all got hurt, too. It was grisly. And it...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO