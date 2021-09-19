ProCanes Week One Highlights and NFL Week Two Preview
Week 1 ProCane of the Week: LB/Denzel Perryman - After an offseason filled with many relocating out of California to other new trendy places, Denzel Perryman moved not once, but twice, during his first year in the free agency market. Perryman left the Los Angeles Chargers after a 48-tackle season, where he also impressed with an 83.3 PFF Grade. He was initially picked up by the Carolina Panthers but was shortly thereafter traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.www.stateoftheu.com
