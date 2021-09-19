CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ProCanes Week One Highlights and NFL Week Two Preview

By Jake Marcus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 1 ProCane of the Week: LB/Denzel Perryman - After an offseason filled with many relocating out of California to other new trendy places, Denzel Perryman moved not once, but twice, during his first year in the free agency market. Perryman left the Los Angeles Chargers after a 48-tackle season, where he also impressed with an 83.3 PFF Grade. He was initially picked up by the Carolina Panthers but was shortly thereafter traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
Jaelan Phillips
CBS Boston

Hurley’s Picks: Tom Brady Winning In L.A., Jaguars Growing More Embarrassing, Cowboys Dodging Football Karma

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — If you happened to be scanning through Twitter or watching RedZone on Sunday afternoon, you might have confusedly believed that you had accidentally stumbled into a viewing party for a slasher film. Bodies were dropping left and right — including some main characters. Tua Tagovailoa left on a cart. Baker Mayfield was in the blue tent. Andy Dalton came up lame. Carson Wentz managed to injure both of his ankles. (What?) Tyrod Taylor pulled his hamstring. Outside of the QB position, guys like T.J. Watt, Jarvis Landry and Bradley Chubb all got hurt, too. It was grisly. And it...
NFL
Ranking the NFL ProCanes Ahead of the 2021 Season

Thursday’s night instant classic against the Bucs and Cowboys indicate NFL football is finally back. And despite only one ProCane playing (Dee Delaney - Bucs), the Miami Hurricanes football program has routinely produced some of the top NFL talent. That is no different this year as there are currently 37 ProCanes on NFL roster/practice squads going into the season (a slight increase from last year).
NFL
Scarlet Nation

Pack Pros: Week one in the NFL

Two days before the season opener, former NC State star Nyheim Hines signed a contract extension that made him the highest-paid non-starting running back in the league. In his three seasons with the team that drafted him in the fourth round, Hines has 893 yards and seven scores rushing, and 170 receptions for 1,227 yards and six more touchdowns. He also has returned a pair of punts to the end zone.
NFL
NBC Sports

PFT’s NFL Week Two 2021 picks

Week Two is here. It can’t get here soon enough. We got off to a rough start in Week One. I got only nine of the games right straight up. MDS was 7-9. This week, we have only one disagreement in our straight-up competition. Scroll for our picks as to all of the Week Two games.
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL

