CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Utopias beer 2021: Where to buy and how much is it?

By Eve Edwards
thefocus.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery two years, beer brand Samuel Adams releases their new Utopias, a beer so potent and rare that booze lovers go into a frenzy trying to get their hands on it. This year there has been more buzz than ever, with headlines revealing that the 2021 batch is illegal in fifteen states.

www.thefocus.news

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

These Are the Best Beers From Every State

Stacker analyzed data from January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate to curate a list of the best beer from each state and Washington D.C. From hops to citrus, malts and pale ales, whatever beer you're looking for can be found somewhere in the U.S. If beer is a universal language, Americans...
DRINKS
CBS News

Samuel Adams releases beer so potent it's illegal in 15 states

Samuel Adams' latest version of its limited-quantity "Utopias" beer is so strong that the 28% alcohol content makes it illegal in 15 U.S. states. Released every two years, the 12th version of Utopias is barrel-aged and finished with 2,000 pounds of cherries, including Michigan's Balaton fruit, coveted by foodies for their tart-sweet flavor in pies, cherry preserves and wine. The potent brew will be commercially available starting October 11, Samuel Adams said in a statement on Thursday.
DRINKS
963kklz.com

It’s National Beer Lovers Day! #1 Trashy Beer in All 50 States

It’s National Beer Lovers Day when we’re supposed to appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into a good beer. But instead, let’s focus on TRASH beers. Someone used Google Trends to find the most popular “trashy” beer in all 50 states. Meaning cheap brands beer snobs hate, but the rest of us are okay with it. Here are the most popular “bad” beers based on how many states google them the most . . .
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
Best Life

Sam Adams' New Beer Is Illegal in Some States

Boston Beer Company's Sam Adams beer has been a staple for beer lovers since 1984. But over the years, the company has been working to expand its offerings beyond the Boston Lager to draw in more loyal drinkers, with diverse options like hard seltzer Truly and Angry Orchard cider. Now, Boston Beer Co. is putting a new twist on its original Sam Adams beer—but in a way that makes the drink so potent, it won't be allowed in stores everywhere.
DRINKS
Mashed

Popular Root Beer Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Plainly put, root beer is one of those beverages that you either love or abhor. For those individuals who love it, root beer tastes like nothing less than distilled happiness and stirs sweet memories of carefree moments from childhood. While some people think it tastes weird, it seems that most people enjoy root beer, especially in the United States.
DRINKS
Hot 97-5

The Drunkest States In America, Where Does North Dakota Stumble In?

According to our friends at World Population Review, they crunched the numbers, and came up with the states with the most alcohol consumption for 2021. North Dakota has had a reputation for a long time now, as one of the drunkest states in America. Binge drinking, underage drinking and alcoholism are all a problems for the Peace Garden State. I'm not sure if it's the fact we typically have 6 months of winter, the lack of things to do in general in the state, or our predominantly German heritage? We like to drink in North Dakota.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Adams
Shore News Network

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Opens First Restaurant in New Jersey

LINDEN, NJ – Leading fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced today it has experienced significant development nationwide throughout the second and third quarters of 2021, including the opening of its first restaurants in New Jersey and Wisconsin. With these new locations, the rapidly-growing brand now has a presence in 34 states and is slated to continue expanding its footprint with a strong pipeline fueled by continued franchise development success. In addition to these milestone restaurant openings, Freddy’s has announced the recent signing of five development deals with new and existing franchisees to bring 30 units to key target markets across the U.S., including Texas, Louisiana, Indiana, North Dakota and the greater Chicagoland region.
LINDEN, NJ
Robb Report

7 Limited Edition Whiskey Releases We Can’t Wait to Sip This Fall

Fall is a banner time for new whiskey releases, from familiar limited-edition annual series to unexpected special one-offs. Distilleries and brands know that many of us turn to brown spirits as the weather gets colder, although you can certainly enjoy bourbon, rye, scotch or any other type of whiskey all summer long. We’ve put together a list of seven hotly anticipated new whiskeys to look out for over the coming months that run the gamut from barrel-proof bourbon to a nearly three-decade-old single malt. Old Charter Oak French Oak Bourbon fans might be clamoring to find out about the 2021 Buffalo Trace...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barrel Aged Beer#Beer Industry#Food Drink#Subway Surfers#The Boston Beer Company
Axios

Where to celebrate Denver Beer Week

The Great American Beer Festival is canceled again. And other Denver beer events followed suit. The good news: The nation's top craft brewers are still coming to Colorado this week — and bringing beer just in time for Denver Beer Week. What's happening: The Craft Brewers Conference, an industry-only gathering...
DENVER, CO
Bon Appétit

Where to Buy Mooncakes Online

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Like with all Chinese holidays, food plays an important part in the celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival, or Moon Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month of the Chinese lunar calendar. It’s a time when the full moon is at its brightest and families and old friends reunite, giving and receiving tins of mooncakes—the original salty-sweet dessert combo. All who eat them on this day are said to be blessed with good fortune.
RETAIL
themanual.com

The Complete Guide to Pork Steaks: Where To Buy, How To Cook, and More

When it comes to steaks, beef is by far the most popular choice for searing or grilling in America. But what about pork? While pork chops are popular, some butcher shops or supermarket meat sections will also have something labeled as a pork steak. These large pieces of pork are intensely flavorful by themselves or with a delicious marinade. It’s a filling and tasty alternative to beef, great for grilling or searing.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
97.5 WOKQ

Sam Adams New Beer So Potent and Strong it’s Illegal in New Hampshire and Vermont

Sam Adams is Releasing a Beer So Strong it's Illegal in 15 States. Sam Adams, the makers at Boston Beer Co. is releasing “Utopias” according to patch.com, and hold onto your bonnets, it’s 28 percent alcohol. Their special “Utopias” blend is only released every other year so been enthusiasts look forward to this special event. You won’t be downing a six-pack of this special beer at the next football game you watch. This is truly a beer for connoisseurs.
VERMONT STATE
Chicago magazine

The 10 Hottest Restaurants in Chicago Right Now

What:Jenner Tomaska (Next) and his wife, Katrina Bravo, forge new ground with this art-focused spot that includes both a tasting menu and a casual bar. Why:Head in for 16 courses on the tasting menu, such as salmon with ranch whey, plus artist dinners and a wine list loaded with bottles from women and BIPOC producers.
CHICAGO, IL
mashed.com

This German-Style Beer Advent Calendar Has Costco Shoppers Divided

While the rest of the world is only now coming to terms with the start of fall and pumpkin pies flooding the bakery aisles at supermarkets, there's one retail giant that already has its eyes set on Christmas. Although the holiday season is three months away, Costco shoppers have already started spotting the retailer's boozy advent calendars for 2021. It's never too early to get into the holiday spirit, especially if there's some booze involved, eh?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy