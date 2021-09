The extra year in bottle once again leaves this reviewer wondering why Marlborough Sauvignons are released so early, when the wines show so much better with some time to settle. This bottling has lovely citrus and passionfruit concentration, a herbal streak, and some intriguing secondary notes starting to appear, like ginger and toffee. The palate is textural yet fresh with everything the nose suggest, flavor-wise. Try with a cheese board or a buttery seafood dish. Christina Pickard.

