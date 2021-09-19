42 years strong Altrusa donates to BPD K-9 Unit
BUCYRUS—The Altrusa Club of Bucyrus recently made a donation to the K-9 Unit of the Bucyrus Police Department. The $1000.00 donation was presented Monday night. The Altrusa Club was first formed in 1917. The original motto of the women’s professional organization was to promote literacy among women and children. However, the organization supports many causes, and this cause is something every member could get behind.crawfordcountynow.com
