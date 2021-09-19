CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Road Closures For UN General Assembly Start Sunday Night

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers can expect gridlock when the United Nations General Assembly convenes this week. Road closures start Sunday night, affecting mostly the area around the U.N. headquarters. NYPD said to expect closures, detours and checkpoints from 42nd Street to 57th Street and First Avenue to Fifth...

