Road Closures For UN General Assembly Start Sunday Night

CHICAGO (CBS)– CTA Red Line trains are running with delays after an early morning power outage.
The power issue impacted trains between the 79th and 95th street stations. The outage started around 12:30 a.m. and prompted a massive response from crews and police.
A train stopped on the tracks, and minutes later passengers walked off the train next to the tracks near the 87th Street Red Line station.
[Major Delays] Red Line srvc is running with delays due to a track condition near 87th; board all trains on the Howard-bound side at the 87th station. Use 29 State bus as alt. More: https://t.co/Gm2diYhhzg
“I did think I was going to break my ankle,” one passenger told CBS 2. “Other than that, they were pretty cool about it.”
Commuters should allow for extra travel time.
