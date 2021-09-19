CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Why The Go-Go’s ‘Flipped Out’ About Their Rock Hall Induction

By Matt Wardlaw
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The question of whether the Go-Go’s would be able to perform at the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has finally been put to rest. Drummer Gina Schock tells UCR during an exclusive interview that while they were initially "flipped out," everything is sorted and all five members will be in attendance.

ultimateclassicrock.com

Comments / 7

Related
Rolling Stone

Ringo Starr Can’t Slow Down

Ringo Starr might be the most beloved figure in the music world — or any other world. But even at 81, he refuses to slow down. The Beatle drum legend is getting ready to drop his second EP of the year, Change the World. Starr is used to spending each year out on the road, touring with his All-Starr Band. But these days, he’s fighting the pandemic blues by making music in his home studio, with a little help from his friends. As he says, with one of his wall-shaking laughs, “We have nothing better to do some days, so...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: “The End Of The Innocence” by Don Henley

When Don Henley was putting together his third solo album for release in 1989, he already possessed hard evidence of how beneficial it could be to put his words together with a piece of music pre-written by another luminary. He had done it five years earlier, taking a moody, synthesizer-driven backing track, written by Heartbreaker guitarist Mike Campbell (that Tom Petty had turned down), and turning it into his mega-smash “The Boys Of Summer.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Foster
Person
Pat Smear
Person
Belinda Carlisle
Person
Gina Schock
kxlp941.com

9/22/21 This Day In Rock History

In 1967 The Doors appeared on the Murray the K show in New York City, performing “People Are Strange” and “Light My Fire.”. In 1969 A new weekly TV show, “The Music Scene,” aired on ABC in the US for the first time. Stevie Wonder, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, Tom Jones, Cass Elliot, James Brown, Janis Joplin and Sly and the Family Stone were all booked to appear on the show.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vulture

Hello, It’s Todd Rundgren, Who Won’t Attend His Rock Hall Induction

Todd Rundgren gave the light in Cleveland’s eyes a good look and said … eh. The genre-bending tunesmith, long overlooked by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame until this year’s induction class, has confirmed the obvious about if he’ll be attending his induction next month: No thanks. “It’s been up and down and in and out with them,” he told Ultimate Classic Rock. “My relationship with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, quite obviously, it’s not copacetic.” Funny enough, Rundgren will be performing a show in Cincinnati the same evening, October 30 (Google Maps check: four hours away) and suggested that he would maybe accept the honor virtually for the benefit of his fanbase. “I have offered to do something live for them from my venue. I will stop my show and acknowledge the award and mostly acknowledge my fans, because it’s for them,” he explained. “They’re the ones who wanted it, and now they’ve got it.” It’s a nice move, coming from a man who once labeled the Hall as a “scam” for “dead people.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Hall#Classic Rock#Rock Bands#The Rock#The Go Go#Ucr#Rolling Stone#Smear
963kklz.com

The Go-Go’s Set to Take Part in Rock Hall Event Before Induction Ceremony

The Go-Go’s will be taking part in a pre-Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction event next month in Cleveland. Per Cleveland.com, “Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock and Kathy Valentine will take part in a book signing and fan Q&A event at the Rock Hall on Oct. 29. The museum has yet to announce specific details for the event. However, a publicist for Schock, who is set to release her book ‘Made In Hollywood: All Access with The Go-Go’s’ on Oct. 26, confirmed it is happening.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Ultimate Classic Rock

October 2021 New Music Releases

October 2021 boasts five Fridays, making for an overstuffed slate of notable rock releases. Among the most highly anticipated is the Doobie Brothers' 12-song Liberte, their first new album since 2014's Southbound. Be on the look out for a pair of projects with lockdown-related titles from Elton John and Eric Clapton.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: “Little Lies” By Fleetwood Mac

Perhaps no band in history has been able to spin so much gold out of utter chaos than Fleetwood Mac. The obvious example of this phenomenon was Rumours, the 1977 smash song cycle detailing the romantic complications among the five members. Ten years later, Tango In The Night brought the band back from a five-year recording hiatus in a haze of infighting and personal problems. Needless to say, the album contained four top 20 singles and went three times platinum in the United States.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Unveils ‘Storyteller’ Book Tour Dates

Apparently concerts, albums, documentaries, writing songs with Mick Jagger, VMA honors and writing books aren’t enough to keep the indefatigable Dave Grohl busy: Now he’s doing a book tour. Later this month and next, Grohl will undertake an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that’ll see (and hear) him bring his first book to life: “The Storyteller –Tales of Life and Music,” which is described as “a collection of memories of a life lived loud,” is out October 5 via Dey Street Books and Simon & Schuster. Tickets for the tour on sale now. The book ranges from his formative years on the DC...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Mick Jagger Duet on Brother Chris’ New Video

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is seen duetting with his brother Chris on the younger sibling’s video for new single “Anyone Seen My Heart.”. The promo shows the pair working together on the arrangement before performing it. It appears on Chris’ latest album Mixing Up the Medicine, which was released on Sept. 10. The video is available below.
MUSIC
96krock.com

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts: Looking Back at their Rock Hall Induction

Jett and The Blackhearts were part of a diverse Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction class that included the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Lou Reed, Green Day, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble and Bill Withers. The band was inducted by Miley Cyrus who delivered an animated and passionate...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

For the first time in 17 years, we’ve completely remade our list of the best songs ever. More than 250 artists, writers, and industry figures helped us choose a brand-new list full of historic favourites, world-changing anthems, and new classics. In 2004, Rolling Stone published its list of the 500...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Bruce Springsteen to Release ‘Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts’

Bruce Springsteen is set to release The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, featuring 10 never-before-issued performances from Madison Square Garden. Full footage of the E Street Band's entire set has also never been officially released. Physical copies will arrive on Nov. 19, including two-CD/DVD, two-CD/Blu-ray and two-LP formats. The film...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy