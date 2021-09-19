CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple teams calling on free-agent CB Richard Sherman, who expects to play in 2021

By Tom Pelissero
NFL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple NFL teams have reached out in recent days to five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman, who has been undergoing therapy since a July arrest. Sherman is back to his old Seattle playing weight of 195 pounds and expects to be on the field at some point in 2021. Sources...

