CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Polkadot, Avalanche, and Two Additional Altcoins Are the Top Crypto Assets To Watch, Says Trader Jason Pizzino

cryptocoingossip.com
 5 days ago

Crypto strategist and trader Jason Pizzino says he’s keeping a close watch on Polkadot (DOT), Avalanche (AVAX) and two more crypto assets as the altcoin markets continue to flash signs of strength. In a new strategy session, Pizzino tells his 210,000 YouTube subscribers that he expects interoperable blockchain Polkadot to...

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptocoingossip.com

Ethereum-Based Gaming Altcoin Surges After Launching on Crypto Exchange Binance

A free-to-play gaming altcoin is seeing serious growth after being listed on global crypto trading platform Binance. Illuvium (ILV) is a decentralized role-playing game (RPG) utilizing non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The open-world adventure game is built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and its native crypto asset just made its debut on Binance.
LIFESTYLE
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin Must Reclaim Crucial Level To Avoid Repeat of May 2021 Crash, According to Top Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto analyst says he’s looking at three potential price ranges for Bitcoin (BTC) to get a sense of where the crypto asset is headed. The pseudonymous trader known as DonAlt tells his 317,200 Twitter followers that he’ll remain bearish on Bitcoin as long as it stays below $44,400, and neutral on BTC if it’s between $44,400 and $46,200.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Altcoin#Cryptocurrency#Polkadot Avalanche#Dot#Sushiswap#The Daily Hodl
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin bulls make a run on $45K after Twitter debuts crypto tipping

Bitcoin price rallied to $44,800 and takes aim at flipping the $45,000 level to support shortly after Twitter launched a new crypto tipping service. Bullish optimism is on the rise across the cryptocurrency market on Sept. 23 as prices continue to recover from this week’s volatility which was the result of regulatory pressure on the crypto sector, the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on the Fed’s interest rate hikes and monetary policy, along with fears that the Evergrande situation would ripple out to impact global financial markets.
STOCKS
cryptocoingossip.com

Monster Breakout Coming for Bitcoin, Predicts Veteran Analyst Tone Vays

Veteran analyst Tone Vays believes Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a major breakout in the next few weeks. In a new price action update, Vays tells his 114,000 YouTube subscribers that he thinks the next short-term target for BTC is $52,000. If and when the top cryptocurrency reaches that level, he expects fireworks.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
cryptocoingossip.com

SEC Chair Gary Gensler Calls Blockchain Technology a Global Catalyst for Change

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission head Gary Gensler says he believes the technology underlying cryptocurrencies is beneficial. In a new interview with the Washington Post, Gensler says that blockchain technology, which gained its present-day prominence after the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto created Bitcoin (BTC), is helping to improve payment systems. “Nakamoto-san’s...
ECONOMY
cryptocoingossip.com

Bears Lose Hold On Market As Bitcoin Breaks $44,000, Crypto Market Tops Up $200 Billion

Bitcoin has once again recovered from what looked to be the beginnings of another bear market. The crashes had left the price of the digital asset struggling in the market, putting the bears ahead. With the recent rebound above $44,000, the bulls have obviously wasted no time in taking back control of the market. Wednesday’s fall below $40,000 now looks to be nothing but a blip on the radar.
MARKETS
u.today

Almost $2 Billion in ETH Moved to Possible New Ethereum 2.0 and Cardano Rival

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

September Leaves Behind Trail Of Blood, Bitcoin Long Liquidations

After what looked to be a month of prosperity following the August bull run, Bitcoin has now entered into an era of increasingly bearish signals. The asset had seen a number of rallies that pushed it over two-month highs, successfully breaking above the $52K resistance range on a number of occasions. Throwing the entire market into a stretched-out period of positive sentiment.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Bitcoin Miner Genesis Digital Assets Raises $431M For Expansion

Major Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miner Genesis Digital Assets has raised $431 million in funding to expand its mining operations in the U.S. and Nordics. The new funding was led by Paradigm, which is one of the biggest cryptocurrency investment companies. Paradigm has supported companies like Coinbase and FTX. Matt Huang,...
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price tumbles as China central bank launches crackdown on cryptocurrency

Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are tumbling after an announcement from China’s central bank that all crypto-related transactions are illegal in the country.While the price of bitcoin was stabilising around $44,000 early Friday, even reaching $45,000 at a point, in the last two hours it has nosedived to $42,000 after China’s central bank announced further crackdown on the cryptocurrency.The global cryptocurrency market is down by about 3 per cent in the last 24 hours.Several cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), Solana (SOL), and dogecoin are down by nearly 7 per cent compared to their values 24 hours earlier.The latest statement from the Chinese officials says any business activities using digital currencies are illegal in the country.Most of the drop in values of cryptocurrencies have happened within the last two hours. You can follow all the latest news, updates and expert price predictions in our live blog right here. Read More Watch cryptocurrency experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto that defied the price crash – and is rising 200-times faster than bitcoin in 2021
MARKETS
codelist.biz

Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum: prices are improving – Dogecoin is still on the ropes

Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum are still affected by a slide in prices. But the situation could improve a little. the Courses from Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum had lost a lot of value in the past few days. The reason for this was turbulence on the stock and stock market, which also had an impact on crypto currencies.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Crypto markets soar after Fed commits to printing and Evergrande plans to pay its debt

The crypto market staged a roaring comeback after Evergrande makes a deal to pay its debts and the Fed signals a continuation of its current monetary policy. The cryptocurrency ecosystem is showing signs of a recovery on Sept. 22 following a 48-hour corrective stint which saw Bitcoin and altcoins sell-off to their swing lows. Equities and crypto investors were clearly worried about the possible bankruptcy of China’s Evergrande real estate firm and many feared that the possible default could spark a global decline in financial markets.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy