Relatives of one of the three homicide victims involved in a string of shootings earlier this week are remembering her as a much loved sister, aunt, daughter and girlfriend. According to the family of 19-year-old Alondra Santiago, she was one of the victims to lose her life amid several shootings that took place in Killeen during and soon after the Labor Day weekend. She was a 2020 graduate of Killeen High School.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO