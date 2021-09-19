‘Stranger on the Bridge’ Mental Health Campaigner Neil Laybourn Invited to Be a Changemaker for Mental Health
LinkedIn Changemakers are a selected group of nine LinkedIn members and creators actively driving change in the topics most important to UK professionals. The #Changemakers campaign spotlights individuals who each represent causes that impact the world of work; mental health, the future of work, gender equality, racial equality, LGBTQ+ equality, equality for professionals with disabilities, sustainability, and unemployment/career setbacks. Neil Laybourn is the Changemaker for #MentalHealth.www.psychreg.org
