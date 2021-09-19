CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

‘Stranger on the Bridge’ Mental Health Campaigner Neil Laybourn Invited to Be a Changemaker for Mental Health

By News Release
psychreg.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinkedIn Changemakers are a selected group of nine LinkedIn members and creators actively driving change in the topics most important to UK professionals. The #Changemakers campaign spotlights individuals who each represent causes that impact the world of work; mental health, the future of work, gender equality, racial equality, LGBTQ+ equality, equality for professionals with disabilities, sustainability, and unemployment/career setbacks. Neil Laybourn is the Changemaker for #MentalHealth.

www.psychreg.org

Comments / 0

Related
psychreg.org

5 Tips to Cultivate Mental Health at the Office

When you’re a business owner or a manager at an office, you might be asking your employees to come back to work. Every company has their own stipulations, and many employees are more productive working remotely than they are at the office, but there is an inevitable feeling that we will have to reintegrate to our jobs and society at large.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Mental Health Depends on Gut Health

The research has been building for quite a while to support what would have seemed like a joke just a few decades ago: the bacteria in your intestines likely play a major role in your mental and emotional health. And now, in one of the most significant meta-analyses to date,...
MENTAL HEALTH
lifeteen.com

Anxiety and Mental Health

I was in middle school and staying home sick watching daytime television and saw something I will never forget. There wasn’t much on television, and my middle school years predated streaming services, so I was at the mercy of whatever network TV was playing, and it happened to be a daytime talk show. The host was interviewing a woman about her outreach to women struggling with eating disorders. The woman struggled with eating disorders, as well, and revealed that she was continually in the midst of a battle with anorexia.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Education#Linkedin#Channel 4#The University Of Bristol#Nhs
illinois.edu

Student Mental Health Days

This year, Governor J.B Pritzker signed a new bill that will allow students to take off up to five mental health days from school starting in January. The mental health bill aims to address the stresses of the pandemic, remote learning, and social isolation in K-12 students. To talk about it, we were joined by a regional director for the Illinois School Psychologists Association, an elementary school social worker, and a licensed clinical social worker.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Mental Health Practitioner

Part-time - £13,677 - £17,793 per annum (FTE £35,236 - £45,838 per annum) Do you want to work with children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities?. Do you take mental health and wellbeing seriously?. Are you an experienced Mental Health Practitioner / Wellbeing Practitioner who can provide...
MENTAL HEALTH
therideronline.com

Realities Of Mental Health and Therapy

I started to struggle with mental health in seventh grade. My family started fostering my three youngest brothers in October, and in November doctors diagnosed my dad with cancer. I struggled with thoughts that I wasn’t good enough, or am a burden or my family would be better off without me.
MENTAL HEALTH
briarcliff.edu

Mental Health is Colorblind

Mental Health is Colorblind! Mental Health is something that receives a different perception among individuals in varying races. Come chat with our counselor Teri Copple to discuss the dangers of not addressing mental health and the importance of its awareness and how to seek help, regardless of race!
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
KEPR

Students invite community to raise awareness about mental health

RICHLAND, Wash. — With students back in the classroom, the push to bring awareness about mental health issues in the community has not slowed down. Students from Hanford and Richland High School will host the "Take Strides to End Teen Suicide" event at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Fran Rish Stadium.
RICHLAND, WA
okcfox.com

Shoutouts & Talkers: Mental Health Week

Mental Health Awareness Week is fast approaching. The OKCPD will be working with the National Alliance on Mental Health "NAMI" to educate our neighbors about mental health. Mental Health week is October 3rd through the 9th. During that week, neighbors can come to four neighborhood police departments to grab a green light bulb. People can hang their bulb on their front porch or business to show their support. According to NAMI, green represents hope and de-stigmatization of mental health. If you would like a green light bulb visit okcfox.com for pickup locations.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Is Journaling Good for Mental Health?

Journaling is the process of writing down your thoughts, ideas, and feelings. When you journal, you express yourself and understand your thoughts and emotions more clearly. Some people use guided journals, others use a simple notebook or notes on their phone. How does journaling help mental health?. Depression is a...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Understanding the value of technology in mental health

People these days are quite confused about the value of technology in mental health. They believe that technology is worsening the mental health condition in society today. However, it is one thing to believe this and another thing to do it. There are actually a few reasons why it is possible for technology to impact the mental wellness of people. The question is how and why this happens and what can be done to stop it from happening.
MENTAL HEALTH
WISH-TV

Indianapolis Moms: Focus on mental health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – You’ve likely heard the saying: It’s OK to not be OK. That’s a mantra related to acknowledging the importance of mental health. Andee Bookmyer, an Indianapolis Moms contributor, was on Daybreak Wednesday. She talked about the importance of focusing on mental health and also shared ways to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fitchburg.ma.us

Mental Health Listening Sessions

Representative Kushmerek has partnered with Representatives Higgins and Zlotnik, as well as Senator Cronin, in their mutual goal of addressing the mental health crisis. As such, there have been two public listening sessions scheduled for individuals to share their experience with the mental health system in North Central MA. The...
FITCHBURG, MA
WTVF

MorningLine: Youth & Mental Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —Mental health affects hundreds of people, including children. On today's MorningLine, paid for by Mental Health America, we talk about resources available to help children and young adults. Be sure to watch to learn more.
NASHVILLE, TN
umkc.edu

Mental health services at UMKC

September is recognized as National Suicide Prevention Month to raise awareness and open the doors for more conversation on mental health. College students are at a heightened risk for mental issues that can lead to suicide, which is the second-leading cause of death in people ages 15-34 years old. Mental illnesses such as depression or anxiety often develop in college students because of the intense change of living away from home for the first time, as well as the immense amount of stress from school.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cleburne Times-Review

Patients struggling with mental health rising

Mental health visits to Texas Health hospitals and behavioral health facilities this year are on the rise and with it, the risk of suicidal ideation — tragically, the signs of which are often missed. September is National Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month. Texas Health Behavioral Health clinicians say it’s an...
MENTAL HEALTH
Old Gold Black

Mental health resources updated

University mental health outlets are updating their strategies to better assist the Wake Forest community. Services such as the CARE Team — an outlet through which Wake Forest students, faculty and staff can make anonymous referrals if they feel someone they know might be experiencing mental health issues — and the Office of Wellbeing have witnessed negative mental impacts brought on by traumatic events in the past month, such as a large student protest and controversy involving sexual assault followed quickly by the fatal shooting of a student at nearby Mount Tabor High School. As a result, these offices are making significant adjustments to meet student needs.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Derrick

3 strategies to protect mental health

Improving one’s overall health and maintaining that health over the long haul can have a profound impact on quality of life. For example, the Harvard Medical School notes that regular exercise can slow the natural decline in physical performance that occurs as people age.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy