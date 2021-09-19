Sennheiser CX True Wireless earbuds review: Battery brilliance on a budget

True wireless earbuds look like the future. In fact, they look like the kind of future with jetpacks and hoverboards that actually work, and now that true wireless tech has matured, you can snag a pair of buds on any budget. With improvements to Bluetooth stability and ergonomics, it’s no wonder folks are shedding cables, before ditching wheels. These are the best true wireless earbuds under $200 that can bring the future to you today.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO