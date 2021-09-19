CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma's Selmon Brothers to be honored with Statue in 2022

By John Williams
 5 days ago
There have been a lot of great players to come through Norman over the years. The Selmon brothers are arguably the most iconic faction to ever walk through Norman. Like the Four Horsemen of World Championship Wrestling, you don’t think of one Selmon, without thinking of them all.

As a collective, they helped shape an Oklahoma Sooners defense that was a huge factor in their dominance in the early 70s.

From 1973 to 1975, the Selmons won a host of postseason awards. Lucious, Dewey, and Lee Roy were each honored with an All-American selection. Lucious won the 1973 National Defensive Player of the Year award. Lee Roy won the Outland Trophy and the Lombardi, was the first overall pick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1976 NFL Draft, and the Oklahoma Sooners first induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

From a story from 2019, Ryan Aber of The Oklahoman reported the University of Oklahoma began seeking bids then to honor the Selmons. Per Aber, this is something that former head coach Barry Switzer has been championing for a long time.

#College Football#Football Games#American Football#Selmon Brothers#Oklahoma Sooners#All American#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Nfl Draft
