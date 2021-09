Going into the 2021 Oldenburg Film Festival, festival director Torsten Neumann said there was “no Plan B,” meaning Oldenburg was determined, despite concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, to host an in-person festival. That determination will be put to the test when the 28th Oldenburg International Film Festival kicks off Wednesday night. Neumann and his team applied for, and have received, special allowance from German authorities to host a full-capacity theater for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2021 festival. The galas will take place in the Oldenburg State Theater, a 19th-century baroque building whose main stage can accommodate close to...

