Rush to Judgment: An autopsy of a racial power grab in Coronado
Racial justice activists rushed to judge the championship basketball team of Coronado, CA as racist, but are they really?. The one thing guaranteed when one uses race as a means to power is absurdity. The actual truth is ignored for the optics that can be spun to serve those pursuing power. And the absurdity arises from the simple fact that many folks see the actual truth plainly but choose to ignore it for the power that the optics promise.fox40jackson.com
Comments / 1