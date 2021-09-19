Make A Simple Lo-Fi Sampler

Having a fully featured top-end sampler is all well and good, but sometimes the ability to just sample and playback is what you need - especially if you're on a budget or up for a simple DIY project. Youtuber LonerShy has come up with a neat box using a common sampling chip, capable of playing, sampling, looping, and pitch changes. Lot's of possibilities here, especially with a few of them racked up. It'll even loop samples - though don't expect any cross fades!