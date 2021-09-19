CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Chuck Todd: Biden Has a ‘Credibility Crisis on His Hands’

By Joe DePaolo
mediaite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChuck Todd believes that a series of setbacks for President Joe Biden over the past week could have far-reaching implications. Appearing on Sunday Today, the Meet the Press moderator argued that the drone strike in Afghanistan which killed seven children, the FDA’s resounding rejection of the president’s plan to provide Covid booster shots for the general population, and the surge of migrants in Del Rio, TX all spell trouble for Biden.

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Psaki snaps at male reporter over question about abortion, Biden's faith: 'You've never faced those choices'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki snapped at a reporter Thursday after he asked how President Biden can consider himself a Catholic while also supporting abortion. Owen Jensen, a reporter with EWTN, a Catholic news network, asked Psaki during her daily press briefing why the president supports abortion "when his own Catholic faith teaches abortion is morally wrong."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Todd
NBC News

McConnell throws cold water on GOP calls for Biden impeachment

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is squashing rumors that President Joe Biden will be impeached over his withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. At an event in Pikeville, Kentucky, Wednesday afternoon, McConnell said, “There isn’t going to be any impeachment” of Biden following the chaotic exit, according to a CBS affiliate livestream of the event.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Meet The Press#Covid#U N#Nbc
New York Post

‘Going to get in trouble’: WH staff fear Biden taking questions, can’t bear to watch

A new report — and President Biden’s own words — have renewed concerns about how tightly the nation’s commander-in-chief is handled by his staff. White House staffers are on pins and needles when Biden speaks publicly, fearing ​he’ll field questions from reporters afterward and muddle the West Wing’s carefully crafted messaging, according to Politico.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
FDA
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
KTSA

Missing Ballots in Three States Biden Claims Victory

Are several swing states “missing” more ballots than Joe Biden even won by? Lars speaks with Hans Von Spakovsky, Senior legal fellow at The Heritage Foundation for more information. The post Missing Ballots in Three States Biden Claims Victory appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Longview Daily News

Letter: Biden is America's worst president

America went from the strongest Presidency since Ronald Reagan to its weakest since Barak Obama in just eight months. I believe Joe Biden was the worst President by days end on January 20, when he signed away many American freedoms. But it took an international debacle of his doing to show a world his lack of empathy and feeble ways.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy