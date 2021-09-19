Chuck Todd: Biden Has a ‘Credibility Crisis on His Hands’
Chuck Todd believes that a series of setbacks for President Joe Biden over the past week could have far-reaching implications. Appearing on Sunday Today, the Meet the Press moderator argued that the drone strike in Afghanistan which killed seven children, the FDA’s resounding rejection of the president’s plan to provide Covid booster shots for the general population, and the surge of migrants in Del Rio, TX all spell trouble for Biden.www.mediaite.com
