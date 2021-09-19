CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rathfriland: Boy, 16, is bailed after band parade incident

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 16-year-old boy has been released on bail following an incident involving a car at a band parade in County Down, pending further inquires. Two men, in their 30s and 40s, suffered minor injuries after a car drove towards the parade in the Newry Street area of Rathfriland. It happened...

