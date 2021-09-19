Things From the Year You Were Born That Don’t Exist Anymore

“For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb.”. Very few people have any sense or recollection of the time before they were born. Perhaps this is because we simply didn’t exist, but it is also possible that our souls or spirits existed before our birth and that we have no memory of this prior existence. Maybe it requires having a body and a brain in order to have memories. How our identities came to be, that is, how the “I” that is most truly me came to be is truly a mystery. Some believe that we come to be in time and space by virtue of our physical bodies, but others believe that our truest identities (our spirits or souls) are timeless and eternal. I don’t pretend to have the answer to this question, but the very fact that it is a valid question to ask is certainly cause for wonder. Take time to contemplate and have a sense of wonder about these profound questions. How did you come to be? Where were you before your conception? And if you did not exist before you were conceived, did you come to be out of nothing? Can something come from nothing?

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO