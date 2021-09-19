CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxer-senator Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippine president

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao says he will run for president in the 2022 elections. Pacquiao accepted the nomination of his PDP-Laban party at its national convention on Sunday, saying that the Filipino people have been waiting for a change of government. The 42-year-old boxer added “I am a fighter, and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring.” Another faction of the party earlier this month nominated President Rodrigo Duterte to be its vice presidential candidate. Duterte has led a brutal campaign against illegal drugs, and said last week he would rather “die first” before facing an international tribunal, the day after the International Criminal Court said it would investigate crime allegations.

