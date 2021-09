The Cincinnati Bengals were the only team in the 2021 NFL Draft to select a kicker and they did so in the fifth round with their selection of Evan McPherson out of Florida. This is an organization that knows all too well the struggles of having a less-than-serviceable kicker. They also know all too well what it feels like to give up on a kicker too soon and then go on to see that kicker thrive with another team.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO