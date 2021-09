Hey Comcast, y'all should really just publish your TV app on the Play Store already. This weird stuff, limiting it to Sony TVs or Amazon's Fire TV platform, just isn't cool. People are paying you a lot (just, a LOT) to watch TV, you should let them watch it on whatever gadget they want! Or else they'll find ways to do it themselves. For example, taking the Fire TV APK and uploading it to a third-party hosting site, then installing it on an Android TV device like the SHIELD.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO