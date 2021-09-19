Conor Benn signs new multi-fight deal with Matchroom, December return lined up

Conor Benn has signed a new multi-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing, as the rising welterweight star comes off of a Sept. 4 win over Adrian Granados in Leeds, England. “I am extremely excited to extend my professional relationship with Matchroom Boxing,” said Benn. “Matchroom believed in me from the start, they gave me an amazing opportunity and have supported me to grow as a professional fighter, now with the backing of a global streaming platform in DAZN we have made huge plans to be involved in big fights, headlining major events across the globe and making progressive moves towards achieving my goal of being a world champion in the near future.”