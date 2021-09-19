Blue Jays: Fans should be pleased no matter what happens this season

The Toronto Blue Jays are in a peculiar spot in that they have three catchers on the active roster in Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk, and Reese McGuire. The Jays have used a few different players behind the plate this season since Jansen and Kirk have both missed considerable time on the injured list, with McGuire beginning the campaign down in Buffalo (and off the 40-man roster) before being added about a month into the season. Former prospect Riley Adams was also used before for a short time before Jansen returned to the roster and Adams was shipped off to the Washington Nationals in exchange for Brad Hand at the trade deadline.

MLB ・ 1 HOUR AGO