Blue Jays: Fans should be pleased no matter what happens this season

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto Blue Jays fans should be pleased with their baseball club considering the obstacles they have had to go through this season. It’s still absolutely mind boggling to me how Blue Jays General Manager Ross Atkins recruited free agent players like Marcus Semien, George Springer, and Robbie Ray considering the logistical obstacles the organization were up against due to the current and on-going pandemic.

Washington Post

The Blue Jays are streaking towards the playoffs, which should terrify AL contenders

The Toronto Blue Jays are the league’s hottest team, winners of eight straight and 11 of their last 12 games entering Friday night, reversing a mid-August slump that almost torpedoed their playoff hopes. With three weeks and 23 games left on the schedule, there is still plenty of time for the Blue Jays to qualify for the playoffs, especially now that they’ve pulled even with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the loss column. And if they do reach the postseason, every other team should be terrified to face them.
MLB
chatsports.com

Yankees: 3 Blue Jays stars NYY should’ve gotten instead

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 03: Marcus Semien #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays bats during a MLB game against the Oakland Athletics at Rogers Centre on September 3, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) Gee, it sure has been fun watching the Toronto Blue Jays teach...
MLB
chatsports.com

Blue Jays: Looking at the money coming off the books this off-season

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 14: General manager Ross Atkins of the Toronto Blue Jays on his cell phone during batting practice before the start of MLB game action against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on April 14, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) The Toronto Blue...
MLB
chatsports.com

Blue Jays: Prospect Throws Second No-Hitter of Season

Sep 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Batting practice baseballs await use before the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports. The Toronto Blue Jays have a number of high-end prospects jumping through the system, with Alek Manoah leading the way as a...
MLB
Marcus Semien
George Springer
Ross Atkins
Sportsnet.ca

Rays skip thinks Blue Jays' Charlie Montoyo should be manager of the year

TORONTO -- Kevin Cash rolls his eyes when told about all the second-guessing Charlie Montoyo gets in the Toronto Blue Jays discourse, knowing well that anyone looking to solve a baseball problem can find an easy answer in pointing fingers at the manager. The relentless scrutiny can be a lot...
MLB
chatsports.com

What Roberto Clemente Day means for Blue Jays with Puerto Rican roots

TORONTO — Charlie Montoyo hopes to one day see Roberto Clemente’s No. 21 hanging from all MLB rafters, just like Jackie Robinson’s No. 42. Montoyo, along with several other Toronto Blue Jays players, wore his Puerto Rican idol’s number on Wednesday as the league celebrated Roberto Clemente Day, 48 years after his death.
MLB
theScore

Donaldson 'wishes' Blue Jays could play in front of 50,000 fans

Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson believes the Toronto Blue Jays are missing out by not having full capacity at the Rogers Centre during a September playoff push. "This place, when 50,000 people are packed into it, would be rumbling. I wish this team would be able to feel that right now because they deserve it the way they are playing," Donaldson said postgame, according to Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun.
MLB
#Major League Baseball#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Blue Jays
US News and World Report

LEADING OFF: Rays See What's in the Cards With Blue Jays

A look at what's happening around the majors on Wednesday:. Kevin Kiermaier is playing for keeps -- and the Toronto Blue Jays may not be too keen on what he’s keeping. The veteran Rays outfielder scooped up a data card that fell out of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk’s wristband during Tampa Bay’s 6-4 victory Monday night and has refused to give it back to the playoff-contending Blue Jays.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Blue Jays throw at Kevin Kiermaier over card incident

The Toronto Blue Jays still had some lingering bad feelings toward the Tampa Bay Rays over what has been dubbed “cardgate.”. The issue started Monday, when Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier picked up a card that included all the scouting reports for Tampa Bay’s hitters. Keirmaier kept the card, which had been dropped by Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk, and the team refused to return it. Kiermaier claimed he had initially picked up the card believing it was his, but refused to give it back once the team had it.
MLB
FanSided

Blue Jays catchers struggling at a very unfortunate time of the season

The Toronto Blue Jays are in a peculiar spot in that they have three catchers on the active roster in Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk, and Reese McGuire. The Jays have used a few different players behind the plate this season since Jansen and Kirk have both missed considerable time on the injured list, with McGuire beginning the campaign down in Buffalo (and off the 40-man roster) before being added about a month into the season. Former prospect Riley Adams was also used before for a short time before Jansen returned to the roster and Adams was shipped off to the Washington Nationals in exchange for Brad Hand at the trade deadline.
MLB
York Dispatch Online

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper gets ripped by one of team's own announcers

Longtime Phillies announcer Larry Andersen has the reputation of telling fans what's on his mind. And Tuesday night, that meant calling out everyone involved with the team, including slugger Bryce Harper. These days, Andersen calls games on the radio only when the team is playing at Citizens Bank Park. So...
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
Santa Clarita Radio

All The Latest LA Dodger News As Turner Is Traded In

The MLB season has been underway for a good number of months now, with the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sitting second in the NL West Division. To date, they have a record of 84 wins and 49 losses, which sees them in 2nd place, behind the San Francisco Giants, but crucially ahead of the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the 2020 World Series champions, the Dodgers will be hoping they can repeat their successes of last season in this, the 132nd season for the franchise in Major League Baseball.
MLB
FanSided

Seattle Mariners 2021 Wild Card Chase Breakdown, Pt. 1

As of this morning, the Seattle Mariners find themselves heading home after a six-game road trip that saw them sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks before dropping a tough series to the Houston Astros. Winning 4 of 6 in this stretch was probably the realistic expectation for this group, but losing the...
MLB

