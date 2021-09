Five Points will get two new businesses in one when Duke’s Good Sandwiches and Scratch Family Bakery + Local Market open at 2748 Welton Street in late October. Duke’s is the brainchild of Dan Sawyer, a color specialist for a fabric company who lives in Five Points with his wife Michelle just blocks from where their upcoming businesses will be located. Dan came up with the idea for an East Coast-inspired sandwich shop while traveling in New York. “I just thought it would go great with the neighborhood,” he explains. The name is partially an homage to the history of the Five Points neighborhood, where Duke Ellington once visited and played at the nearby Rossonian Hotel.

