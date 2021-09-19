More Than A Boxer: This New PBS Doc Explores What Made Muhammad Ali an Icon of the 20th Century
Muhammad Ali sees two legends combine. Ken Burns, the world-renowned documentary filmmaker, explores the life and legacy of Muhammad Ali, the boxing icon whose work outside of the ring packs just as big a punch. Burns brings to life the elements that made Muhammad Ali so captivating not only in the ring but beyond it. His stamina, his grace, his power, and his charm captivated millions of fans in his time, and to this day millions more still consider him the greatest boxer of all time. With one foot in celebrity and the other firmly in political activism, Ali set the mold for how future celebrities of all professional backgrounds engage with their political and moral ideals.
A new 'Muhammad Ali' documentary premiering Sunday, Sept. 19 on PBS at 8 pm ET is discussed by filmmaker Ken Burns and Rasheda Ali, daughter of the late icon, in conversation with Joy Reid. Rasheda Ali tells The ReidOut, ‘Serving others is what he did with his life.’Sept. 17, 2021.
On TV this Sunday: Cedric the Entertainer presides over the small screen’s biggest night, Fox vacates Fantasy Island and Ken Burns unveils his Muhammad Ali retrospective. Here are 15 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Paramount+. Evil. CBS. Emmys. ABC. Celebrity Family Feud. Hallmark Channel. Chesapeake...
The first time filmmaker Jamila Wignot saw Alvin Ailey’s choreography performed, she was in college. Her campus’ Black student group got tickets to see a performance of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Boston, and she had no idea what she was in for. “I had no expectations. I...
The complicated relationship between Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali has been chronicled in a new documentary billed as “Blood Brothers.”. Here’s how Netflix describes the 96-minute documentary, which premiered Sept. 9 on the streaming service. “For three pivotal years, Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X forged a brotherhood that would not...
TV is unequivocally back. The onslaught of new and returning TV shows on broadcast, cable and streaming services paused in 2020 and early 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as Hollywood productions were forced to shut down. Even after filming resumed, health and safety protocols made shows take much longer to produce (and at greater cost) than normal. For the first time in several years, it felt like there wasn't too much TV out there.
"Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali" hits Netflix today, and this documentary has only grown more relevant since last summer when the George Floyd protests swept the nation. The film explores the friendship between two American and African-American icons, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali, and how their lives were closely intertwined for three years, from 1962 to 1965, before outside forces drove a wedge between them.
The sports headlines of 2021 have included stories of young athletes of color — most notably, Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles — taking stands for their personal rights and well-being in matters such as mental health and competition readiness. Just a few years ago, Colin Kaepernick essentially sacrificed a professional football career to kneel in protest of police brutality and racial injustice during the playing of the national anthem at games.
Titans of influence from their individual trenches, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali were instrumental in carving a prideful and revolutionary vision for the future of Black people stateside and abroad over the course of some of their most media-hectic years. That the two of them were connected not solely by being contemporaries, but through an intimate, if short-lived, friendship, resonates as a sonic boom of fateful proportions.
But as the documentary “Blood Brothers” from director Marcus A. Clarke examines, the schism that ended their fraternal bond was just as thunderous. Using the same-title book by researches Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith,...
"In Ken Burns’ four-part Muhammad Ali—co-directed with his daughter Sarah Burns and her husband David McMahon—the documentarian and his crew have a subject almost too perfect," says Noel Murray. "Born in Louisville, the heavyweight boxing champion once known as Cassius Clay had a rich life: winning an Olympic gold medal, challenging a bigoted establishment, offering aid and support to the needy around the world, and entertaining millions with both his athleticism and his outsized, publicity-generating personality. It’s impossible to make a documentary about Ali without running smack into many of Burns’ recurring themes. But there’s the problem: Muhammad Ali’s story is so ripe for the telling that it’s actually already been told—over and over, in print and onscreen, for decades. Want to know more about Ali’s conversion to Islam and his friendship with Malcolm X? Netflix’s Blood Brothers is a very good documentary about that very topic. Interested in Ali’s three-year exile from boxing, when he fought in court to prove he was a legitimate conscientious objector to the Vietnam War? That’s covered splendidly in the 2013 doc The Trials Of Muhammad Ali. Ali’s thrilling mid-’70s comeback, culminating in the defeat of George Foreman in the legendary 'Rumble In The Jungle' match? Leon Gast won an Oscar for his brilliant 1996 film about it, When We Were Kings. An over-the-hill Ali using racially charged language to humiliate his former friend Larry Holmes before a title fight? Cinematic luminary Albert Maysles explored that in the great 2009 30 For 30 episode 'Muhammad And Larry.' There are nonfiction films about his final Joe Frazier bout, and about how it felt to face Ali; just two years ago, director Antoine Fuqua and HBO produced a career-spanning doc. The Burns/Burns/McMahon Muhammad Ali documentary runs for over seven hours, but it doesn’t tackle any one topic in as much depth as most of the aforementioned films. Yet each of those docs does in its own way cover the larger arc of Ali’s life, framed by the smaller fragments. The same can be said of director Michael Mann’s outstanding 2001 biopic Ali, with Will Smith playing the champ during the heady decade between 1964 and 1974; as well as Regina King’s 2020 adaptation of Kemp Powers’ play One Night In Miami, with Eli Goree giving a great performance as Ali, hanging out with Malcolm X, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke after winning his first heavyweight title."
There has never been anyone like Muhammad Ali. The uniquely charismatic boxer from Louisville, Kentucky, who died in 2016 at the age of 74, was known for many things. One was the clownish bragging he did before all his bouts, like his memorable rant at a September 1974 press conference before the “Rumble in the Jungle,” one of his famous fights with George Foreman. That fight earned him the heavyweight title — a title he held three times in a long and unparalleled career.
PBS NC Preview Screening of Muhammad Ali, a film by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon, followed by a Virtual Discussion. A special preview screening of Muhammad Ali—a film by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, and David McMahon. Join us for a preview screening of Muhammad Ali, a new four-part...
It is only too appropriate that America’s greatest documentary filmmaker has taken on America’s greatest athlete. From the house he has lived in for the last 40 years, Ken Burns has worked on a documentary about the life of Muhammad Ali. The four-part, eight-hour documentary “Muhammad Ali” will premiere on...
MUHAMMAD ALI, the award winning filmmaker worked with Spotify exclusively for a playlist of songs featured in the film, Music from Muhammad Ali. Premiering on PBS on September 19, the four-part series follows the life of one of the most consequential men of the 20th century, a three-time heavyweight boxing champion who captivated fans with his combination of speed, agility and power in the ring, and his charm, wit and outspokenness outside of it.
Muhammad Ali inspired so many people and continues to do so in death. Here are three boxers who Ali inspired in and out of the ring. Muhammad Ali is one of the most influential figures in history. He superseded his status as a boxer and became a humanitarian and defender of social justice and human rights.
He is “The Greatest,” even if he said so himself. But he’s not alone in his self-appraisal. Millions of fans have agreed with him over the course of his fabulous career – including famed film maker Ken Burns. In fact, Burns, who has produced many exciting and informative films on a variety of subjects, has completed “Muhammad Ali,” a new four-part documentary which will air on WHYY-TV 12 Sept. 19-22. from 8-10 p.m.
In his long and successful career as a historian, documentary filmmaker Ken Burns has told stories about the United States, examining the glories promised by our democracy and the parallel realities of racism, sexism, poverty and politics that have always been part of the American story. Burns and his collaborators...
Blank brick walls across four major U.S. cities have been transformed into cultural canvases. The subject? Muhammad Ali. Five local artists across these cities painted walls in LA, New York, Dallas and Chicago to represent boxing legend Ali and the impact he had on the Black community, five years after his death.
