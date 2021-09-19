Seoul Anniversary: The Night Duncan Armstrong Became the Dragon Slayer and Laurie Lawrence Embodied a Caged Animal

Stevie Nicks commemorated the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a note to fans, posted in her signature journal format. Nicks began the remembrance on September 10th at 11:50 p.m., noting that she thinks of the clock striking midnight each year. She had just flown in with her solo band from Canada that morning — ready to perform three shows — and stayed at the Waldorf Astoria. “It was 2:30 a.m. when we landed,” she wrote. “By the time I went to bed it was almost 7:30 a.m. I sat in the window for a minute and looked dawn on a glorious day. The whole city was up. I actually thought about just not going to bed and going out to have breakfast and then out to walk the streets. Well, I’m too old to do that now, so, I laughed and went to bed.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO