If a car dealer wanted to submit fraudulent documents and I refused and asked for my deposit back can he refuse?
The answer to your question, the way you've asked it, is no, a car dealer cannot keep your deposit simply because you refuse to participate in a fraud. However, I'm guessing that there is probably a difference of opinion between you and the dealer as to what constitutes fraudulent documents. Because of that difference, the dealer may believe that it is entitled to keep your deposit. To get it back, you would have to sue the dealer, prove the fraud, and then a court would award you your deposit.avvo.com
