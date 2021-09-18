CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

If a car dealer wanted to submit fraudulent documents and I refused and asked for my deposit back can he refuse?

By Asked in Norton, MA
avvo.com
 6 days ago

The answer to your question, the way you've asked it, is no, a car dealer cannot keep your deposit simply because you refuse to participate in a fraud. However, I'm guessing that there is probably a difference of opinion between you and the dealer as to what constitutes fraudulent documents. Because of that difference, the dealer may believe that it is entitled to keep your deposit. To get it back, you would have to sue the dealer, prove the fraud, and then a court would award you your deposit.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
roselawgroupreporter.com

Which landlords filed for most evictions?

A relatively small number of landlords have accounted for a large share of eviction filings in Maricopa County, according to a national study. Based on analysis from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University, the 100 property owners and managers with the most eviction filings are responsible for more than one-quarter of the total since the end of June. They are also accountable for more than 20% of all eviction filings since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
MyStateline.com

Can I be denied unemployment if I am fired for refusing a COVID-19 vaccine?

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) – Certain corporations are denying unemployment benefits for people who got fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. President Joe Biden signed two executive orders on Thursday: One requires vaccinations for all federal workers and contractors, and the other requires companies with more than 100 employees to either get vaccinated or require weekly testing. Though this allows some employers to give their workers a choice in getting vaccinated, certain companies, such as Walmart and Disney, say they will require that some employees get the vaccine, according to WCSH.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

The national eviction ban is over. But renters still can't be forced out in these states

The national eviction ban is no longer in effect after the Supreme Court struck it down last week. Yet in a number of states, renters are still entitled to protections. The national eviction ban is no longer in effect, after the Supreme Court struck it down last week, leaving the more than 11 million Americans still behind on their rent at risk of being forced out of their homes.
HOUSE RENT
Telegraph

Ask the expert: 'Should I fix my old car for £1,800 or get rid of it now?'

Alex Robbins is contributing editor at Telegraph Cars where, as well as responding to readers' queries, he also contributes reviews of new and used cars, together with articles on buying and selling. His knowledge of the used car market informs his many buying guides relating to the best buys in...
CARS
HuffingtonPost

Some Landlords Would Rather Evict Tenants Than Accept Federal Rental Aid

Congress set aside $46 billion to cover rent for people struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic, but states and cities have so far distributed only a fraction of the funds. Some local governments lack the staff and the know-how to distribute the aid, and many have saddled renters with tough...
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Dealer
Winston-Salem Journal

Ask SAM: I got my property tax bill after the appeal deadline, what can I do?

Q: We recently received our property tax bill for our 31-year-old house. The value had increased by 20%. Since we had not made any improvements or additions to our home I called the Forsyth County tax office to inquire about the large increase. I was told a letter had been sent out in June stating a deadline to appeal our property tax bill if we felt it was too high. We never received this letter. The deadline to appeal had passed by the time we received the property tax bill. I was told I would have to pay the bill. It seems unfair for us not to have an avenue for an appeal when we never received the letter. Is there anything we can do to appeal this significate increase?
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Star-Herald

ASK A COP: Is there anything I can do about my neighbor’s nuisance trees?

Q. I have a neighbor that has about 10 trees growing along my privacy fence. As they are getting bigger they are pushing my fence over. Is there anything I can do about it? Who would I get ahold of to have it addressed? I know the neighbor that owns the property would not be willing to do anything about it. The landlord does not take care of any of the properties he owns.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Cars
Retirement Daily

Ask Bob: When can I collect Social Security spousal benefits on my husband's work record?

I am 63 now and my husband is going to be 66 in October. He is still working, I am not. I am missing four credits to collect my own Social Security and I know I could get part of his. So, my question to you is, when can I collect my Social Security on his benefits? Is it half of what he would receive? And can I collect on his benefits if he is not collecting yet? Subscribe for full article.
SOCIETY
tribuneledgernews.com

Ask Policeman Dan: What can I do about neighbor's cows on my property?

Q: Other than continually complaining to the person who lets the cows out, is there anything I can do (other than shoot them which is probably not legal). The cows in question are technically on my property, which is also an easement for the canal company. The canal company says they don’t care as long as they have access. — CLJ.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Colorado Newsline

How our laws block people from turning their lives around

What should the penalty be for someone convicted of a minor, nonviolent drug offense? Many on the left would say none at all, while some on the right would demand jail time or state-mandated rehab. Whatever their politics, nearly all Coloradans would agree that something as severe as a lifetime of penalties, with possible unemployment […] The post How our laws block people from turning their lives around appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
9NEWS

Loveland clinic owner refused to stop overstating effectiveness of alleged COVID-19 cures, AG says

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Loveland family nurse practitioner has been ordered to pay 10s of thousands of dollars after failing to comply with a cease-and-desist order to stop illegally marketing and overstating the effectiveness of alleged cures for COVID-19, including the anti-parasite drug Ivermectin often used in animals, the Colorado Attorney General's Office announced Thursday.
LOVELAND, CO
US News and World Report

Pennsylvania High Court OKs 'Comfort Dogs' for Witnesses

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has said yes to canines in the courtroom under certain conditions. Canines in the courtroom? The Pennsylvania Supreme Court says yes — under certain conditions. A trial witness may be accompanied by a “comfort dog” if the animal will help yield reliable, complete and truthful testimony,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Soul Screwed Series

Q&A: What do I do when my surgeon backs out and refuses to aid me? Who do I contact for assistance?

Medical stethoscope with red paper heart on white surfaceKarolina Grabowska. Hello. I choose to be anonymous. I need advice. I suffer from severe Crohn's disease ., Back in 2012, I had 6" of my colon removed. I currently wear a colonoscopy bag. My dilemma is that my surgeon originally told me that because I have rectal scar tissue, He will be able to find a colleague that is an expert on removing the scar tissue so I can get this bag off me permanently. Here it is years later and he keeps giving me a song and dance. Meaning that he doesn't remember the colleague he was going to refer me to. I have tried many other surgeon's but because my case is so severe... no one wants to take my case. I know that there's a way to repair it. I just need advice on how or who to contact. I know it sounds gross but I really would like to go to the restroom in a normal way. I'm depressed all the time because he gives me hope then leaves me hanging. Can someone please help me? What should I do or can do to repair this problem so I can get my reversal? Thank you in advance for your time. 😥🙏

Comments / 0

Community Policy