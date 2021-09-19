Birmingham Open Studios 2021
Dozens of artists exhibiting from their own homes and studios. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Weekends of 18/19th and 25/26th September 2021, all 11am-5pm. Birmingham Open Studios returns bigger than ever before, now covering even more of the city. Dozens of artists exhibiting and selling their work from their own homes and studios. Meet creators at work and buy direct. Free to visit and family friendly. Pick up a guide book from various locations across the city, or visit website to use interactive map.www.skiddle.com
