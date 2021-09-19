CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Birmingham Open Studios 2021

skiddle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of artists exhibiting from their own homes and studios. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Weekends of 18/19th and 25/26th September 2021, all 11am-5pm. Birmingham Open Studios returns bigger than ever before, now covering even more of the city. Dozens of artists exhibiting and selling their work from their own homes and studios. Meet creators at work and buy direct. Free to visit and family friendly. Pick up a guide book from various locations across the city, or visit website to use interactive map.

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Patriot Ledger

The arts are alive in Hull: Open Studios art tour and PorchFest draw crowds

HULL – The town was hopping with entertainment this weekend as the second PorchFest music celebration and the 25th annual Open Studios art tour drew crowds. The second of two free Hull Artists’ Open Studios Tour, a townwide show of galleries and workspaces, featured 31 artists participating in 22 locations across Hull.
HULL, MA
artgroupsdfw.com

Deep Ellum Open Studios Sept. 18

Deep Ellum has been a haven for artists and those with a creative spirit since its earliest days. Deep Ellum Open Studios is a one-day event all about highlighting & celebrating the artistic soul of the neighborhood through visual arts, artist studio tours, an artisan market, and live muraling. On...
VISUAL ART
Only In Tennessee

There’s A Chocolate Factory In Tennessee And It’s Just As Awesome As It Sounds

The nostalgic taste of a good, classic chocolate bar goes simply unmatched. Unwrapping your favorite bar at the end of a long day, or maybe enjoying a sweet treat as you trek from one side of the city to the next is always a good idea. Olive & Sinclair is an artisan chocolate shop in Nashville, Tennessee and it’s become one of the most popular sweet spots in the city: and for good reason. If you’re looking to up the ante on your sweet tooth, we have quite the spot for you…
TENNESSEE STATE
Shelby Reporter

Party Art opens new ceramics studio

The popular creativity corner Party Art has opened their new location on Lee Street in Pelham. The studio, known for its community art classes, has been a favorite in the Pelham community since it opened its doors in Helena in 2015. Owner Abbey Thompson could not contain her excitement about...
PELHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov

11th Annual Newburgh OPEN Studios

Celebrate the arts at the Eleventh Annual Newburgh Open Studios on Saturday and Sunday, September 25 and 26, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day. Newburgh Open Studios is a free self-guided two-day tour. Members of the public will be provided with tour information and tour maps at the Newburgh Art Supply located at 5 Grand Street, Newburgh, NY. The self-guided tours will introduce visitors to Newburgh’s dynamic arts community with the opening of artists’ work studios, alternative gallery spaces, outdoor public art, and pop-up shows.
NEWBURGH, NY
ravallirepublic.com

Bitterroot Valley artists open their studios for annual tour

The free Artists Along the Bitterroot Tour from Lolo to Darby is this weekend, Sept. 10-12. For a high-energy infusion of inspiration and technique visit the little art studio of contemporary expressionist painter Daniela Skrein at 292 Grundy Ln., east off Grantsdale Road in Hamilton. Skrein works on canvas with...
HAMILTON, MT
southalabamian.com

Dance studio opens in downtown Jackson

A ribbon cutting was conducted Saturday, Sept. 11, for Laura’s Dreamland Studio in downtown Jackson. The new dance studio’s director Nikedia Barnes cut the ribbon officially opening Jackson’s newest business on Commerce Street. Those attending were treated to performances by the students prior to the ribbon cutting. Among those present for the ceremony were Jackson City Council Members Jane James […]
JACKSON, AL
Mercury News

South Bay artists ready to open studios to public again

For more than three decades, South Bay artists have opened up their workspaces to visitors as part of the Silicon Valley Open Studios (SVOS) event. Like so many other long-standing traditions, last year’s event was cancelled due to COVID-19. But this year, residents can once again peek inside local artists’ worlds.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Press Democrat

Sonoma County artists open their studios for free Art Trails tours

Musicians can see the audience and actors can hear applause, but visual artists often remain a step or two removed from those who appreciate their work. A gallery owner or a museum curator might get closer to an artist’s audience than the artist ever does. That’s one reason the annual...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
48hills.org

Arts Forecast: Open Studios 2021, Colson Whitehead, The Residents return…

Back for its 47th year, ArtSpan’s SF Open Studios (now rechristened, cutely, “Wide Open Studios”) returns after a virtual 2020 installment that saw its artists creatively taking to Instagram and other social media to give you walk-throughs of their studios. (You can visit the ArtSpan Youtube channel for more of last year’s goodies.) From Fri/17-November 21—in person!—you can experience “traditional open studios, artist-hosted happy hours, opening celebrations, sidewalk pop-ups, and virtual happenings.” There’s a web app, too, that they’re really pushing (you can find calendar info on that when you download) as well as the giant display of works from more than 400 participating artists at SOMArts, starting October 21. Slip on your mask, grab your vax proof, and support some local artists and makers, why don’t you? More info here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Winchester Star

'What we are not is a gym': MPT Now opens new Transformation Studio

WINCHESTER — MPT Now co-owner John Moore says the location of the personal training business’s first commercial space, at the corner of Hope and Valor drives, is perfect. “We couldn’t have asked for better names to go with our theme of transformation,” said Moore, referring to the street names. Moore...
WINCHESTER, VA
woay.com

Consign & Design Furniture Studio hosts grand opening ceremony

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A new furniture store called Consign & Design held a grand opening ceremony in Beckley. The owner of the studio, Jennifer Bowling, started her design chain, Perfectly Planned, more than 10 years ago, and has been on a mission to bring high-quality, yet affordable furniture to southern West Virginia ever since.
BECKLEY, WV
Variety

Avenida Opens New Road for Indies Seeking Studio Space in L.A.

Fanny and Nelson Grande, both actors and producers, saw a need for independent filmmakers struggling through the difficult and sometimes demoralizing process of funding a project, filming it and getting distribution. Their shingle, Avenida, gets in on the ground floor, offering clients guidance in crowdfunding and its management, pre-production, production and post, distribution and marketing, and focuses on Latino, women and LGBTQ-plus creators, underrepresented voices that they advocate for with a lot of energy and enthusiasm. Now, Avenida offers studio space an affordable rate to indies. With 7,000 sq.-ft., the space on Beverly Boulevard near Echo Park in Los Angeles — about an eight- to 10-minute drive to downtown L.A. —  is being built out with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Phillymag.com

A SoCal-Inspired Power Yoga and Meditation Studio Is Now Open in Fishtown

After launching virtually during the pandemic, The Well Studio has officially opened a brick-and-mortar movement and meditation spot. Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter. Despite a year of challenges, new fitness studios and programs — virtual and...
WORKOUTS
Times Reporter

Massillon Museum to offer open ceramic studio time

The Massillon Museum will offer open studio times in its ceramics facility in October. The studio will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays to adults who have previously studied ceramics at the museum or another institution. No instruction will be available. Ceramicists register for either...
MASSILLON, OH
Sentinel & Enterprise

Fitchburg Open Studios celebrates local artists on Sept. 25-26

FITCHBURG — Enjoy a free, self-guided tour of Fitchburg’s vibrant artistic community at Fitchburg Open Studios, taking place across downtown Fitchburg and around the region from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, and Sunday, Sept. 26. “Whether you’re an experienced collector, new to the art scene, or...
FITCHBURG, MA
factmag.com

LUX: New Wave of Contemporary Art opens at 180 Studios in October 2021

Artists including Es Devlin, Carsten Nicolai, Refik Anadol and Hito Steyerl appear in a group show that blurs the boundaries between the physical and virtual worlds. 180 Studios, SUUM Project and Fact are delighted to announce LUX, a major new exhibition of immersive art, taking place at 180 The Strand, London. The exhibition opens to the public on October 13, 2021, with tickets on sale from Tuesday, September 21.

Comments / 0

Community Policy