The 2021 Yankees love nothing more than dumping a bucket of cold water on their fans whenever they even think about breathing easily. Win 13 in a row to rush to the front of the Wild Card race? Lose 12 of the next 15 games to make it competitive again. Show signs of life with mini-three-game winning streak after that stretch? Lose in humiliating fashion to the terrible Orioles (again). Finally post an easy blowout win? Follow it up getting blown out themselves in an ugly, ugly game.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO