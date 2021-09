Supergiant Games has now pushed an update which should fix the issue in Hades with achievements not unlocking correctly. Hades players have been running into issues where some achievements didn't unlock at the correct time — even though their conditions have been met — when using Quick Resume, for example. "Hades players on Xbox, we recently pushed an update that should address issues with achievements not always unlocking when expected," the devs say. One player asked how this would affect achievements which should already have been unlocked: "Hopefully it will unlock when next you start the game, though in some instances you may need to earn it again (though only with certain achievements that can be earned in a single escape attempt, i.e. nothing that would require starting a new save file)," the devs replied.

