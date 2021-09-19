Fleetwood Sound DeVille loudspeaker features an 8-inch woofer for low distortions

You may or may not have heard of Edifier before, but they are a brand that has been around for over 20 years apparently. Most of their sales are conducted through online marketplaces such as Amazon, Ebay, and AliExpress. They seem to have done quite well for themselves with audio products that not only sound good but are fairly affordable compared to the big named brands. They’ve even won several design awards around the world, such as the Red Dot Design Awards and CES Design and Engineering Award. That means their products should be pretty good, correct? We’ll see. Right now, we’re taking a look at the Edifier W820NB headphones, their newest Bluetooth headphones featuring active noise cancellation and Hi-Res Audio.

