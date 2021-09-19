CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleetwood Sound DeVille loudspeaker features an 8-inch woofer for low distortions

By Amy Poole
 5 days ago
Decorate your living space with exceptional sound with the Fleetwood Sound DeVille loudspeaker. Crafted with an 8-inch high-efficiency neodymium woofer, this speaker minimizes distortions and delivers a higher power handling. Furthermore, DeVille boasts a solid wood conical horn with a proprietary phase plug to disperse high frequencies and prevent internal reflections. Moreover, play music loud with a 94 dB output and an impedance of 8 ohms. Made of out solid Pennsylvania ash in either a light, medium, or dark finish, this speaker looks presentable, too. It’s also available with an optional stand in 2 finishes: black or natural wood. Alternatively, consider it without a stand, as it comes with a base to place on any table surface. Finally, the solid silver internal wiring and crossover components add an overall fineness to this loudspeaker.

