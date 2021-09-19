CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Japan

This Week’s Top Picks in Imperial & Global History

By CIGH Exeter
imperialglobalexeter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom 9/11’s lost news coverage to France’s brutal post-colonial legacy in West Africa, here are this week’s top picks in imperial and global history. Some of the most iconic 9/11 news coverage is lost. Blame Adobe Flash. Clare Duffy and Kerry Flynn. CNN. Journalism is often considered the first draft...

imperialglobalexeter.com

Comments / 0

Related
coolhunting.com

Link About It: This Week’s Picks

Scientists Globally Map Coral Reefs For The First Time. Under the direction of Arizona State University’s Center for Global Discovery and Conservation, more than 450 teams of scientists have succeeded in creating the first continually updating map of the world’s shallow coral reefs, an undertaking that required 2.25 million satellite images covering about 100,000 square miles. As one of the most biodiverse ecosystems on the planet, coral reefs are an important home for marine life—but they remain endangered. The Allen Coral Atlas, already in use by 14 countries, will help track climate change’s effects on the habitat and inform future oceanic projects to save the reefs. Read more about this historic accomplishment at Hyperallergic.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AFP

Top US, Russian generals meet in Helsinki

The US and Russian military chiefs of staff met Wednesday in Helsinki for the first time in 20 months, amid  Washington's hopes for support to continue surveillance of extremists in Afghanistan. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley met with Chief of Russian General Staff General Valery Gerasimov, the first time since December 2019, Pentagon said in a statement. "The meeting was a continuation of talks aimed at improving military leadership communication between the two nations for the purposes of risk reduction and operational de-confliction," said Colonel Dave Butler, spokesperson for Milley. He gave no details, saying the two sides agreed to keep their conversation private.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Sankara
Reuters

Carlos the Jackal sentenced to life in jail

PARIS (Reuters) - Carlos the Jackal, the leftist militant who carried out attacks across the globe in the 1970s and 1980s, had the life sentence he had been given for a deadly grenade attack on a Paris shop in 1974, confirmed on Thursday, the Paris Prosecutor’s Office said. Carlos was...
WORLD
Aviation Week

USAF Secretary Warns Of Revived 60-Year-Old Chinese Nuclear Weapon

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has warned that China may seek to revive a 55-year-old concept for a missile that can deliver a nuclear payload from space or near-space on a “back door” trajectory via the Southern Hemisphere. The sudden warning made on Sept. 20 at the Air Force Association’s (AFA)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Travel + Leisure

U.S. Extends Land Border Closure With Canada, Mexico Until Oct. 21

The United States has extended its land border closure with Canada and Mexico for non-essential travel until at least Oct. 21, according to White House officials. The closure, which has been in place since March 2020, and has been extended on a monthly basis since, comes as Canada opened its borders to fully vaccinated U.S. tourists in August, allowing them to arrive by both land and air.
WORLD
AFP

Mexico tells US it wants regional migration agreement

Mexico has told the United States that it wants a regional agreement to tackle the tide of migrants arriving at the two countries' borders, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday. Tens of thousands of undocumented migrants, mostly Haitians, have arrived in recent months at Mexico's southern border seeking a new life in the United States.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Black People#Japanese People#Top Picks#Imperial Global History#History Department#Cnn#Obsolete Adobe#The Washington Post#Abc News#The Internet Archive#The World Trade Center#Semiauthoritarian#Conservatives#Asian#Nihonjinron#Afro American#Chicago Defender#Nazis#German
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Images of treatment of Haitian migrants do not reflect US: official

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended his department Wednesday after images showing horse-mounted immigration officers chasing down Haitian migrants on the border with Mexico went viral. The images "do not reflect who we are as a country, nor do they reflect who the United States Customs and Border Protection is," Mayorkas told the House Homeland Security Committee.
DEL RIO, TX
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Sept. 16-22, 2021.This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, including an execution by Houthi rebels in Yemen daily life in Afghanistan and a rarely-seen, ancient “Pidyon Haben” ceremony in Beit Shemesh, Israel. The Pidyon Haben, or redemption of the firstborn son, is a Jewish ceremony hearkening back to the biblical exodus from Egypt.The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, AP Deputy News Director for Photos & Storytelling.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More Who are Isis-K?Al-Qaeda ‘could regroup in Afghanistan in two years and threaten US’Biden overruled Blinken and Austin on Afghanistan pullout, book says
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Japan
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
AFP

Taliban ask to address UN General Assembly: UN spokesman

The Taliban have asked to address world leaders at this week's United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, a UN spokesman said Tuesday. The credentials committee will now rule on the request, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told AFP. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received a letter from the group "requesting to participate" in the high-level debate, Dujarric said. The letter was dated Monday September 20, the day before the session got underway, he said.
WORLD
The Independent

Ancient clay tablet from Assyrian king going back to Iraq

A 3,500-year-old clay tablet discovered in the ruins of the library of an ancient Middle Eastern king, then looted from an Iraqi museum 30 years ago, is finally headed back to Iraq.The $1.7 million cuneiform clay tablet was found in 1853 as part of a 12-tablet collection in the rubble of the library of Assyrian King Assur Banipal. Officials believe it was illegally imported into the United States in 2003, then sold to Hobby Lobby and eventually put on display in its Museum of the Bible in the nation's capital.Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations seized the tablet —...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

The AP Interview: Top Pakistan diplomat details Taliban plan

Be realistic. Show patience. Engage. And above all, don't isolate. Those are the pillars of an approach emerging in Pakistan to deal with the fledgling government that is suddenly running the country next door once again — Afghanistan s resurgent, often-volatile Taliban Pakistan's government is proposing that the international community develop a road map that leads to diplomatic recognition of the Taliban — with incentives if they fulfill its requirements — and then sit down face to face and talk it out with the militia's leaders.Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi outlined the idea Wednesday in an interview with...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy