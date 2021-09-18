CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

In NY State, can I evict tenants for not following almost every clause on lease during moratorium?

By Asked in Hamden, NY
 6 days ago

I have horrible tenants. In 2/2020, I found out about a fraudulent lease, for a person, to rent house address, Apt. 2nd Floor, to collect $750 per month, and the property manager was to receive this money, and lived, house address, Apt 1st floor. Neither one of my tenants were on that paper. It went through, I caught it 3 days before it was mailed. There were many other clauses and lease violations, snow, turned to ice, I slipped, another person slipped and fell. Tenant claims it was shoveled. I have photos. Then they stole mail from a tenant that moved soon after. I gave them until 3/31/20, to vacate, no fraud charges against them, listed other violations. They were moving, Covid. They’re still there have not paid rent, since 1/31/20, abuse utilities, lease ended 5/31/20, I notified them I would not be renewing lease in February before I knew of the fraudulent lease.

