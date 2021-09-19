H.S. roundup: NFA hangs on for 21-20 football win over Woodstock

Woodstock — Norwich Free Academy held off Woodstock Academy's football team not once, but twice, in the final 46 seconds to edge the Centaurs 21-20 on Saturday afternoon.

Woodstock (1-1) trailed 21-14 when quarterback Ethan Davis threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Carter Saracina with 46 seconds left to bring the Centaurs within a point.

Woodstock went for two, only to have the NFA defense stop Davis short of the end zone. The Centaurs then got the ball back by recovering the ensuing onside kick, but the Wildcats (1-1) blocked a 42-yard field goal with nine seconds left to preserve the win.

"I'm proud of the guys responding," NFA coach Jason Bakoulis said. "We started the game slow on offense and our coaches and players on that side of the ball overcame adversity and moved on to the next rep. They didn't dwell on the past. They played great and came up with huge plays in big moments."

NFA (1-1), trailed 14-13 before taking its first lead the game with 5:19 left when Jayden Desilus hit running back Jake Kenney for a five-yard TD and Maxson Pierre Louis caught the two-point conversion.

Desilus (16-for-23, 172 yards, 3 TDs) also connecticut with Hunter Stadnicki (14 yards) and Jeremiah Capps (6 yards) for scores.

In other games:

• Jake Brenek threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns as Thames River ran its record to 2-0 with a 33-6 win over Bullard Havens/Kolbe Cathedral. Seth Cunningham scored twice, Dom Martinez had rushing and receiving touchdowns, and Xavier Jackson had 55 yards receiving and caught a touchdown pass.

• Tyler Ingemi and Mason Concascia had short touchdown runs in the third quarter as Waterford overcame a 17-14 halftime deficit to edge Windham 27-24 on Friday night in an Eastern Connecticut Conference Division II game. It was the first career win for new head coach Zeth Nolda. Quarterback Nate Hynes also had a big game for the Lancers (1-1, 1-0), throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Elci and running three yards for a TD late in the first half.

Girls' soccer

• Stonington remained unbeaten by defeating Chariho (R.I.) 3-0 in the championship match of the Josh Piver Cup. Carly Constantine had a goal and an assist for the Bears (3-0) while Iliana Rashleigh and Maya Terwilliger each scored a goal.

• Fitch earned its first win by defeating Westerly 3-1 in the Piver Cup consolation. Laura Johnson-Hoffman and Grace Cosmopoulos scored a minute apart in the second half to snap a 1-1 tie after Sophia Clang scored in the 36th minute for the Fitch (1-4). Maddie Corbeil assisted on Johnson-Hoffman's goal and goalie Grace Jenkins made five saves, including two key ones on a late breakaway and rebound.

• Maddie McLeod scored three goals and Jess English added three assists as Ledyard rolled to a 5-0 victory over New London in an ECC Division III game. Megan Armstrong and Sarah Bailey also scored goals for the Colonels (2-1-1, 1-0). New London is 0-3, 0-2.

Boys' soccer

• NFA scored two goals in the first half and held off East Lyme 2-1 in an ECC Division I match. Louis Hawkins, assisted by Jeff Delphin, scored in the fifth minute for the Wildcats (1-1-2, 1-0) and Marc Josaphat converted a penalty kick in the 30th minute. The Vikings (2-2, 0-1) scored in the 79th minute on a goal by Jon Zavaleta (Ethan More assisted). NFA goalie Zach Redanz-Swett made seven saves while Connor Piper stopped two shots for East Lyme, which held a 12-4 edge in shots.

• Unbeaten Bacon Academy, ranked No. 10 in the latest Class M-S state poll, erupted for four goals in the second half to topple Windham 5-0 on Friday in an ECC Division II match. Sam Blumberger had two goals and an assist to lead the Bobcats (3-0, 2-0) while Colby Butterfield added a goal and an assist, Alex Pulse and Aidan McLoughlin each scored a goal, Eddie Hageman, Drew Ferrigno and Sam Melino each had assists and goalie Ryan Claffey made one save for the shutout.

Field hockey

• Grace Adams scored a pair of goals as Old Saybrook defeated Fitch 3-0 in a nonleague game. Madison Kite Gerrish made 13 saves in goal for the Falcons (1-2).

• Sophia Hathaway scored the game's lone goal as Waterford won its first match with a 1-0 nonleague win over Immaculate. Ilyanna Rivera made 12 saves in goal for the Lancers (1-3-1).

Volleyball

• Fitch improved to 3-0 with by sweeping Westerly in a nonleague game. Rita Sefransky had 16 assists for the Falcons, Maddie Fancher and Annalyn Cahill each had five kills and Madi Aldinger and Kristine Lee combined for 20 digs.

• Montville won its second match in less than 24 hours, beating Morgan 3-2 in a nonleague game. Maya Hillman led the Indians (3-1) with 13 kills, six aces and two digs while Reagan Buscetto added 12 assists, seven kills and two aces, and Karina Huang had six aces, four digs and two assists.

• Montville beat Windham 3-1 on Friday night as had six kills and nine digs and Buscetto had 19 assists and three kills. Christyna Winstead had five aces, eight kills and five digs and Zoie Farrar had five kills and five digs for the Indians.

Swimming

• Dylan Levine won the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle as NFA beat Waterford 91-79 in an ECC meet on Friday night. Mercedes Aleksjuke, Riley Levine and Natalie Bezenson also won events for NFA (1-1, 1-0) and Dianna Alacon, Riley Levine, Dylan Levine and Bezenson won a pair of relays. Julia Gathy, Isabelle Bove-Dumin and Elizabeth Balin won events for Waterford (0-2, 0-2) and Elizabeth Saucier, Erin Gerboth, Gathy and Bove-Dumin won the medley relay.

• Anna Orphanides won two events and was on two winning relay teams as Fitch/Stonington/New London beat Ledyard 95-60 in an ECC meet on Friday. Orphanides won the 50 freestyle (26.55) and 100 butterfly (1:06.35). Delaney Reck, Addison Fulling, Sophia Pacheco and Sarah Tarinelli also won events for Fitch (2-0, 2-0) and Jai-Lynn Wheeler, Reck, Pacheco and Fulling teamed up to win two relays. Emma Cassidy won the 100 backstroke for Ledyard (0-2, 0-2).