Tracking child sexual abuse cases through data

Federal Bureau of Investigation reported rapes 2017-2019. By Ashlynd Huffman

Even if thought to be underreported, there are other hurdles to tracking the exact number of sexual violence cases reported to law enforcement, child welfare agencies and advocacy groups.

Tracking the numbers

Even with the newer systems, tracking child molestation offenses is still a challenge. When it is reported, it’s typically years after the abuse occurred and oftentimes adult and child sex offense numbers intermingle.

When children do report sexual abuse, they have to go through the lengthy, sometimes traumatizing criminal justice process, if charges are filed.

A child may have to take the stand and testify in front of 12 jurors, their abuser, attorneys, judges and others in the courtroom.

Some cases of child sexual abuse are wrapped up into the same category as physical abuse and neglect, which can make tracking the number of sexual assaults against a child challenging, Stillwater Detective Mary Kellison said.

“Child abuse includes sexual abuse, sexual exploitation or non-accidental physical or mental injury,” she said.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services does compile data separating child abuse, neglect and child sexual abuse, Communications Director Casey White said. Law enforcement agencies are supposed to notify DHS when there is an investigation into allegations of any crime against a child, which is why they are able to distinguish between the crimes.

Reporting is inconsistent between law enforcement agencies, because not every department has the same system. Additionally, not every department in Oklahoma submits its reports to The Federal Bureau of Investigation, so the number given for Oklahoma is not an accurate representation for the entire state. The FBI publishes reported numbers for child rape cases across the U.S. but the youngest age listed is 10.

Fortunately, the National Children’s Advocacy Center compiles data for younger age groups.

NCAC reported children 0-5 are more likely to be abused by a family member than a stranger. Children age 6-11 and 12-17 were more likely to be sexually abused by an acquaintance than a family member.

Reporting the data

The Uniform Crime Reporting system collects data on eight major crimes: murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson. UCR was used widely, but in 1991 the FBI switched to the National Incident- Based Reporting System (NIBRS).

Kara Miller, Statistical Research Specialist for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said NIBRS was created to improve crime data collection. In 2001, OSBI created the State Incident-Based Reporting System (SIBRS) which is equivalent to NIBRS. It was accepted by the FBI in 2009.

The FBI later announced it was no longer accepting UCR data and would only accept NIBRS-compatible data starting in 2021.

The OSBI’s Field Services Unit has worked to ensure reporting agencies transition from UCR reporting to SIBRS -NIBRS reporting, Miller said.

Compiling accurate data will continue to be a challenge until all agencies are using compatible systems that show victim demographics.

The Stillwater Police Department uses SIBRS, so it’s able to determine victim demographics and the relationship between the offender and victim.

Between 2017 and 2019, the department had a total of 147 reports ranging from rape, forcible fondling including molestation, forcible sodomy, sexual assault with an object and statutory rape. Based on a News Press analysis of he numbers reported, in 37% of the cases, the accused was a family member.

Kellison said the numbers don’t factor in whether the offenses were reported when the child became an adult or if they reported as a child. She said it isn’t uncommon for children who are sexually abused to wait until they become an adult to report.