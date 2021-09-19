ProMedica launches national initiative it hopes 'redefines' health care

Touting its work in the growing modern fields of health care such as identifying social determinants of health, implementing market specific programs, and providing senior care that promotes independent living, ProMedica has launched a national campaign it hopes will ‘redefine’ the industry as it seeks to continued to expand its footprint beyond the region.

The nonprofit health-care system announced the Healthcare Redefined Initiative last week, promoting it as a movement that expands some of the company’s initiatives it has focused on locally into markets around the country where its brand is active in other capacities.

“We’ve been using social determinants of health in our local area for quite some time, screening for food insecurity and certainly more in recent years with our grocery store and our financial opportunity center,” said Angela Brandt, ProMedica’s president of Senior Care, a skilled nursing home operator formerly known as HCR ManorCare. “And now that we have our senior care facilities across the country, this is a great opportunity to bring those same initiatives to each of those markets.”

“It’s an opportunity to really take not only our culture but our mission to our own facilities and the communities we serve,” she continued.

Earlier this year ProMedica announced it was partnering with California-based technology company Bitwise to bring an innovation center to Toledo at the former Jefferson Center building. In a separate partnership, the company also teamed up with Michigan-based technology firm Kumanu to launch an app for employers to gauge and address social determinants of health affecting their employees.

Those types of partnerships to address the social determinants of health and improve the overall health and wellness of individual regions are what the initiative intends to focus on, Ms. Brandt said, as ProMedica works to build similar outside-the-box initiatives in its other markets.

“ProMedica can kind of be the catalyst to bring those folks together, to convene those kinds of changes in the community,” she said.

As part of the initiative, ProMedica also released a series of videos titled: Reimagining Health Care for a New Age , earlier this week with the help of Hart Inc. A video released on Wednesday begins with the message, “Let us begin by stating it plainly, and in no uncertain terms, health care in this country is a mess.”

“So how can it be fixed? And given the magnitude of the challenge, who would even try?” the video continues. “We would. We’re ProMedica,” another voice picks up.

In a statement, ProMedica President and Chief Executive Officer Randy Oostra, said he expects “addressing social determinants of health will the norm when it comes to how the health care industry delivers care,” by the year 2030.

“ProMedica is committed to making that holistic approach a reality now, leveraging social determinants of health data and analytics to refine our processes to best meet patient needs,” he wrote. “We can use data to turn health care on its head.”