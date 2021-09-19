CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

ProMedica launches national initiative it hopes 'redefines' health care

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JA2rd_0c0pxcEw00

Touting its work in the growing modern fields of health care such as identifying social determinants of health, implementing market specific programs, and providing senior care that promotes independent living, ProMedica has launched a national campaign it hopes will ‘redefine’ the industry as it seeks to continued to expand its footprint beyond the region.

The nonprofit health-care system announced the Healthcare Redefined Initiative last week, promoting it as a movement that expands some of the company’s initiatives it has focused on locally into markets around the country where its brand is active in other capacities.

“We’ve been using social determinants of health in our local area for quite some time, screening for food insecurity and certainly more in recent years with our grocery store and our financial opportunity center,” said Angela Brandt, ProMedica’s president of Senior Care, a skilled nursing home operator formerly known as HCR ManorCare. “And now that we have our senior care facilities across the country, this is a great opportunity to bring those same initiatives to each of those markets.”

“It’s an opportunity to really take not only our culture but our mission to our own facilities and the communities we serve,” she continued.

Earlier this year ProMedica announced it was partnering with California-based technology company Bitwise to bring an innovation center to Toledo at the former Jefferson Center building. In a separate partnership, the company also teamed up with Michigan-based technology firm Kumanu to launch an app for employers to gauge and address social determinants of health affecting their employees.

Those types of partnerships to address the social determinants of health and improve the overall health and wellness of individual regions are what the initiative intends to focus on, Ms. Brandt said, as ProMedica works to build similar outside-the-box initiatives in its other markets.

“ProMedica can kind of be the catalyst to bring those folks together, to convene those kinds of changes in the community,” she said.

As part of the initiative, ProMedica also released a series of videos titled: Reimagining Health Care for a New Age , earlier this week with the help of Hart Inc. A video released on Wednesday begins with the message, “Let us begin by stating it plainly, and in no uncertain terms, health care in this country is a mess.”

“So how can it be fixed? And given the magnitude of the challenge, who would even try?” the video continues. “We would. We’re ProMedica,” another voice picks up.

In a statement, ProMedica President and Chief Executive Officer Randy Oostra, said he expects  “addressing social determinants of health will the norm when it comes to how the health care industry delivers care,” by the year 2030.

“ProMedica is committed to making that holistic approach a reality now, leveraging social determinants of health data and analytics to refine our processes to best meet patient needs,” he wrote. “We can use data to turn health care on its head.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

New director of Ability Center aims to make his story the standard

Stuart James’ list of accomplishments during his more than 20-year career in the sports and entertainment industry is more than impressive. Before finding his way around the globe, he began his career working for the New York Rangers. His love for sports then led him to become a sports agent, representing athletes in team and action sports. From there, his work in action sports eventually took him to Beijing where he started his own media company. He once even produced a commercial for Reebok that was named Golf Digests’ Best Super Bowl Commercial for the year 2003.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

UTMC brings in unexpected $4M surplus

Despite dire predictions that the University of Toledo Medical Center would run a roughly $14 million shortfall by the end of June, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital instead came out roughly $4 million ahead.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Hospital ICU beds filling with coronavirus patients

COLUMBUS — Every patient who walks into the emergency room of Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon — whether suffering from coronavirus or not — will be treated, but getting a bed in the intensive-care unit is a different story because they are filled with unvaccinated patients.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Health
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Health
The Blade

Editorial: Surcharge for the unvaccinated

While companies with 100 or more employees across the country are reviewing the latest order from President Biden to mandate coronavirus vaccinations or weekly testing of employees, others are taking an approach that may prove equally effective — a health-insurance surcharge for the unvaccinated.
INDUSTRY
The Blade

New executive director named at Ability Center

The Ability Center has hired a new executive director to replace Tim Harrington, who retired after 22 years leading the nonprofit. Stuart James, who was most recently the executive director of the Historic Center for Independent Living in Berkely, Calif., will lead The Ability Center in its continued efforts to create inclusive environments for people with disabilities in northwest Ohio, the center said.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Editorial: Ohio's opioid crisis is a local crisis

The opioid crisis, which continues to hammer Ohio particularly hard, has always been a personal crisis and a community crisis. It has affected thousands of Ohio families on a personal level and it has strained the resources of our community social service agencies and local governments. That’s why it is important that the state direct as much funding from legal settlements from opioid drugmakers as possible to the local level.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

Plants are one investment that grows in value

Sit back and take a look around your home. Have the items you’ve purchased over time increased in value, stayed the same, or decreased?. While you maybe able to cite examples in each of those categories, I am willing to wager that most items have decreased. How about the computer, cell phone or tablet? Shoes and clothes? Furniture? Before this year I would have said vehicle, but because of the shortages, I have heard people are selling used vehicles for the same or more than what they had purchased it for.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Data#Senior Care#Healthcare#Bitwise#Reimagining Health Care#Hart Inc
The Blade

Groups unite to promote peace

Stopping to recite prayers at each of the four corners on the block, members of many community groups came together Tuesday at the Lucas County Courthouse to call for peace in all aspects of life.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

To the editor: Billionaire space exploits a waste

"Your mission has shown the world that space is for all of us," announced Elon Musk's SpaceX after four space tourists ended a trip to orbit. The wealth of Elon Musk is about $196 billion. Stated another way, if Mr. Musk were to evenly divide his wealth among everyone in Fulton, Williams, Henry and Defiance counties (population 144,235), we'd each get over $1.35 million.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy