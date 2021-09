Casetta is a 270-year-old luxury farmhouse nestled in the Tuscan countryside owned by Xenia Lemos, who was born to a prominent Greek shipping family. She inherited the 90-acre farmhouse estate from her uncle and spent years revitalizing the entire property inside and out, eventually transforming it to one of Tuscany’s most charming and breathtaking properties visited by clientele from around the world. This was not the career she imagined but one that has given her the most joy in welcoming guests and ensuring a delightful stay.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO