Alonso went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 11-4 loss to the Cardinals. Alonso bashed his 33rd home run of the season in the second inning off Jon Lester before being robbed of a three-run homer by the glove of Lars Nootbaar in the seventh. Shockingly, the homer is just the 10th that Alonso has hit at home this season. He's running out of chances to put smiles on the faces of Mets faithful in 2021, as the club has just seven home games remaining.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO