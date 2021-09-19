CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah’s leaders should follow the example of our public colleges and get behind vaccine mandates, the Tribune Editorial Board writes

Cover picture for the articleTo the list of casualties lost to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, add the reputation Utah cultivates as The Best Managed State®. The Republicans who control the Utah Legislature and sit in the governor’s office reasonably brag about the state’s image as a well-oiled machine, with rapid economic growth, low taxes and efficient public services. When the measuring stick is the hassle, or lack thereof, involved in getting a license to drive or hunt or open a business, to file taxes or register to vote, the smugness is justified.

