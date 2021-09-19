Utah’s leaders should follow the example of our public colleges and get behind vaccine mandates, the Tribune Editorial Board writes

To the list of casualties lost to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, add the reputation Utah cultivates as The Best Managed State®. The Republicans who control the Utah Legislature and sit in the governor’s office reasonably brag about the state’s image as a well-oiled machine, with rapid economic growth, low taxes and efficient public services. When the measuring stick is the hassle, or lack thereof, involved in getting a license to drive or hunt or open a business, to file taxes or register to vote, the smugness is justified.