Tottenham have been quietly going about their business playing very well under Nuno Espírito Santo and are the only team with a 100% winning record as a result. Travelling to Crystal Palace will likely be their biggest test yet with Son Heung-min’s fitness in doubt and the trio of Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sánchez all unavailable. Patrick Vieira should certainly be fired up against his former north London derby rivals, and will hope his side pick up from their creditable draw at West Ham to secure a first win. In the end, Harry Kane’s superiority could be all Tottenham need to continue their barnstorming start. Graham Searles.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO