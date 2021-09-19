CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Vegan Pandan Buns with Sweet Bean Filling

By Lenny Wu
vegnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can swap out the black beans in this recipe from the One Green Planet cookbook for adzuki, canellini, or even a prepared red bean paste. Find pandan, a fragrant tropical plant, at your local Asian markets. If you can’t find it, try using matcha powder instead. 5 teaspoons pandan...

vegnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
onceuponachef.com

Peach Cobbler

This rustic peach cobbler is made from sweet peaches, warm spices, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit topping. Classic peach cobbler is a rustic dessert made from sweet peaches, warm spices, and a homemade biscuit topping, baked until the fruit is tender and bubbling and the topping is golden and crisp. The dessert is a delicious way to use up all your summer peaches, as well as any other fruit you’d like to mix in (blackberries would be wonderful). Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or dollop of sweetened whipped cream on top.
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Red Bean#Black Bean#Pandan#Food Drink#Asian
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
Mashed

Wendy's Baked Potato: What To Know Before Ordering

There's no denying that a meal from one of your favorite fast food restaurants just hits the spot every once in a while. Juicy burgers, nuggets, and chicken sandwiches are all staple menu items at quick-service eateries across the country, and you can almost guarantee it's best accompanied by a delicious side order of fries.
RESTAURANTS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three-Ingredient Apple Cake

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan. Beat together cake mix, pie filling and eggs until well blended (there will still be chunks of apple). Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Poke holes in the...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Olive Garden Salad: What To Know Before Ordering

Olive Garden is a restaurant chain that has a lot of fans, including some big-name celebrities like Shia LeBoeuf and John Travolta, who could probably afford to dine at nothing but high-end steakhouses every night without taking much of a hit to the wallet (via E Online). Bustle even reported that Taylor Swift even name-dropped Olive Garden in one of her songs.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
leitesculinaria.com

Turmeric Bean Soup

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Turmeric bean soup is full of warming spices–turmeric, ginger, and cardamom– along with green lentils, black and cannellini beans. Made with vegetable broth, it’s a pretty irresistible vegan soup that you’ll slurp often. Adapted from Ali Rosen | Modern...
RECIPES
TechRadar

I discovered this air fryer trick and it’s a game-changer for making fries

French fries are one of the tastiest treats you can indulge in. These crisp crunchy sticks of potato, which were created in the 1780s, have become a staple at dinner times. Traditionally deep-fried in gallons of oil, you’re now just as likely to use one of the best air fryers, which circulate hot air around food to crisp it rather than relying on oil, to get your weekly, or daily, fix of French fries.
FOOD & DRINKS
almanac.com

Grampa's Baked Beans

1/4 pound salt pork, cut into chunks or scour halfway through. 2--3 tablespoons ketchup (optional 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce. Soak beans overnight. Bring to a boil in same water and simmer until tender, about ½ hour or more (put a couple of beans on a spoon and blow on them, if skin peels back they are ready for cooking). Drain, reserving bean water. Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Place beans and salt pork in casserole or bean pot. (If you scour the salt pork put beans in pot first and lay the salt pork on top with rine down). Combine ½ cup bean water, brown sugar, mustard, onion, molasses, ketchup, garlic, maple syrup. Pour over beans, cover, and bake 6-9 hours or until beans are tender. If beans become dry add some of the reserved bean water. Uncover the last hour of cooking. If you have a stone bean pot it works the best but any dutch oven kettle will work. Serve with hot corn bread or if you are a Vermonter, it is called Johnny cake.
RECIPES
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Best Frozen French Fries Brand, According To 62% Of People

Some grocery items can be bought off-brand, with no one able to tell the difference. But when it comes to french fries, people apparently have major opinions. A recent Mashed survey polled 657 people in the U.S. to find out their preferred frozen french fry brand, and the results are overwhelmingly in favor of one all-American favorite.
FOOD & DRINKS
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES
Indy100

Freshly review: Does their new plant-based menu hit the spot?

When I tried Freshly the first time around, I was pleasantly surprised at how the convenient delivery service managed to create such uniquely gourmet and fresh-tasting meals in such portable packaging. They recently reached back out to offer up samples of their new plant-based menu (many items gluten-free as well!) and, as someone who loves incorporating meat-free meals into my diet where possible, I was thrilled to try them. The packaging on this batch of Freshly meals was even better than before. Meals were sandwiched between large ice packs, which were then wrapped in a thick but lightweight insulating material...
FOOD & DRINKS
vegnews.com

Fruit-Filled Vegan Earl Grey Tea Loaf

The chewy dried fruit mix in this recipe from the Great British Vegan cookbook adds a touch of natural sweetness, while steeped tea bags add delicate flavor notes. Lather a slice with some almond butter and pair with a mug of tea for a comforting treat. What you need:. 1¼...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy