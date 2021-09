As a child, I never questioned why my mom would hand the mailman or the gardener a bottle of cold water. I understood that these menial tasks were not unworthy of praise. My mom and her five sisters have always been like this. It’s well-known that when you visited Tia Becky’s house in East Los Angeles, California, you wouldn’t leave empty-handed, be it with a pack of toilet paper or a cold can of 7-Up. My Tia Nina Barbara would offer a shirt or a dress purchased from Goodwill, Tia Helena gave books, and Tia Mary Ann slipped you some cash. My grandmother did the same, even if that meant she did without that week. They also asked after the family of the man who painted the house or fixed the shower tile. Did you know Luis has to undergo dialysis? Do you have any extra baby clothes we can send to Odulio’s wife? She’s having another child!

