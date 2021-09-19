Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted from Sept. 10 to Sept. 16

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — CBS-11 has learned 101 lawmakers, most of them Republicans, were warned by the Texas Department of Public Safety, about a credible threat made against them after they voted for the fetal heartbeat bill earlier this year. Republican State Representative Matt Shaheen of Plano, who supported the bill during the regular legislative session, said Wednesday he received a call from DPS Tuesday night and that he also spoke with the FBI about the threat. “You’re alarmed at first, but quite frankly, every once in a while, we receive these types of threats.” A source said while lawmakers have received threats...

TEXAS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO