Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted from Sept. 10 to Sept. 16

News-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted from Sept. 10 to Sept. 16. There were no key votes in the House this week. EDUCATION OFFICIAL: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of James Kvaal to serve as the Education Department's under secretary. Kvaal, a staffer in both the Clinton and Obama administrations, was president of the Institute for College Access and Success starting in 2018. A supporter, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said "Kvaal's background reflects a deep commitment to our nation's students and the experience needed to hit the ground running on day one." The vote, on Sept. 14, was 58 yeas to 37 nays.

