The Boston Red Sox look to pad their American League wild card spot when they host the Baltimore Orioles to kick off their final homestand of the regular season Friday. The Red Sox (83-65) enter the three-game series in a virtual tie with the Toronto Blue Jays for the wild card. Just a half-game back are the New York Yankees, leaving no margin for error. The team to clinch the first wild card will host the second-place club in a one-game playoff, while third place will sit out the postseason.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO