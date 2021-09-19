Your Student Life: Safe and Social

It’s an arbitrary question in some ways, but certainly not a rhetorical one. Our life’s worth can be defined in many ways, sometimes best pondered through question. In reflection, what kind of lasting impact have you had on others? What have you begun that will continue on?Have the efforts of your work been fully realized? Have you been a contributor or a consumer? What will you leave behind that will make a difference to others? If you were to die tomorrow, how will you be missed?

12 DAYS AGO