Your Student Life: Safe and Social

In recent years, scholars have declared social media to be a panopticon. True anonymity is no longer achievable in the digital age. Thus, to share our innermost thoughts without indulging the prying eyes of future employers, drunk exes, and younger siblings (who need to stop making fake accounts just to follow my finsta, Julia), anonymous confessional accounts rose to prominence. These Instagram profiles provided UR’s masses with an outlet to share their darkest thoughts, pettiest pet peeves, and… whatever the first-year class is up to. UR confessional pages have, unsurprisingly, become part of our school culture in the way that only chaotic, irresponsible, student-run programs can. But, if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that nothing is holy and we can’t have nice things.
