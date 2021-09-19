Your Student Life: Disordered Eating, Perfectionism and the Graduate Student

For decades upon decades, sports have been an integral part of the college experience: whether we are out on the field or watching from the bleachers, sporting events at college have a defining effect on the lives we lead on campus. From stellar time management skills to cohesive teamwork, the benefits that come out of collegiate athletics are plentiful. However, the added levels of stress, busyness, and pressure can often be detrimental to athletes’ habits and ways of life, leading to a direct increase in anxiety, academic struggles, and eating disorders.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO